Mullen Automotive : Modification of Security Holder Rights - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 8, 2022

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.

Delaware 001-34887 86-3289406

1405 Pioneer Street , Brea , California 92821

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (714) 613-1900

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On March 8, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (the "Company") filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amended Charter") in order to (i) amend the Certificate to terminate the right of the holders of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Series A Preferred") to cast 1,000 votes for each share of Series A Preferred beneficially held by such holders on November 5, 2024, after which date the holders will be entitled to one vote for each share of Series A Preferred beneficially owned; (ii) modify the liquidation preference of the Series A Preferred resulting in an increase in the liquidation preference of the Series A Preferred from $0.10 per share to $1.29 per share; and (iii) to modify the liquidation preference of each of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, and Series C Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, resulting in an increase in the Series B and Series C Original Issue Prices, as defined in the Certificate, from $0.6877 per share to $8.84 per share. The Amended Charter was previously approved by the written consent of the majority of the stockholders of Company.

The foregoing description of the Amended Charter is qualified, in its entirety, by the full text of the foregoing, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

3.1 Certificate of Amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Mullen Automotive, Inc., dated March 8, 2022

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC. Date: March 10, 2022

