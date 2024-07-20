When:July 24, 2024, 11 AM - 2 PM EDT
Where:Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta, GA 30008
What to Expect: Meet our commercial team as we present our Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 low cab forward.
Experience our all-electric commercial vehicles for yourself during the Ride & Drive.
About the Event
Join us for the NAFA Atlanta Summer Block Party featuring an electric vehicle showcase, ride and drive, educational resources, networking and more! Come and elevate your electrification and alternative fuel journey and meet great fleet professionals.
