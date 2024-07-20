When:August 13 - 15, 2024
Where:Durham Convention Center, 301 W Morgan St, Durham, NC 27701
What to Expect: Meet our commercial team as we present our Mullen ONE, all-electric Class 1 cargo van, and Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 low cab forward.
Experience our all-electric commercial vehicles for yourself during the Ride & Drive.
Register to Attend
About the Event
Discover the latest and greatest in sustainable fleet technology, operations, and implementation. Industry experts will share case studies and methodologies that go beyond fuel to improve environmental impact, cost-efficiency, and operational performance, providing a holistic approach to sustainable fleet management.
