Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mullen Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULN   US62526P1093

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(MULN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
1.480 USD   +5.71%
01:02pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04/21SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Still Climbing Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) on Behalf of Investors

04/23/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Mullen misrepresented results of certain battery testing. Furthermore, the report claimed that a 2020 joint venture to manufacture Mullen’s battery technology “didn’t exist at all” and was “an apparent fabrication.”

On this news, Mullen’s stock fell $0.34, or 12.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.38 per share on April 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Mullen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
01:02pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc...
BU
04/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Mullen Auto..
BU
04/21SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Still Climbing Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
04/21SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Climbing Thursday, Supported by Airline Gains
MT
04/21INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Mullen Automotive, In..
BU
04/21Mullen to Conduct Solid-State Polymer Battery Cell Testing with Leading Independent Fac..
AQ
04/20INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ..
BU
04/20Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mullen Automotive, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire Abou..
BU
04/18Mullen Automotive to Start EV Battery Pack Production at California R&D Plant
MT
04/18Mullen Automotive to Begin Construction for EV Battery Pack Production at High Voltage ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 421 M 421 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mullen Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kerri Sadler Chief Financial Officer
Marc Papakyriakou Manager-Research & Development
Peter Prisbrey Vice President-Information Systems
Jerry Alban Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.70%421
KEYENCE CORPORATION-26.07%100 690
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-17.48%85 279
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.23%58 353
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.4.02%55 598
NIDEC CORPORATION-33.73%40 359