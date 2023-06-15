Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mullen Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULN   US62526P2083

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(MULN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:53:49 2023-06-15 am EDT
0.2270 USD   +0.89%
09:32aThinking about buying stock in Lucid Group, Greenidge Generation Holdings, Mullen Automotive, Bone Biologics, or Tingo Group?
PR
06:13aMullen Automotive Says 'In Position' to Meet Target of Beginning Class 3 Commercial Vehicles Production, Sale in September Quarter; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
05:01aMullen Issues Letter to Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Thinking about buying stock in Lucid Group, Greenidge Generation Holdings, Mullen Automotive, Bone Biologics, or Tingo Group?

06/15/2023 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for LCID, GREE, MULN, BBLG, and TIO.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. LCID: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LCID&prnumber=061520234
  2. GREE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GREE&prnumber=061520234
  3. MULN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MULN&prnumber=061520234
  4. BBLG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BBLG&prnumber=061520234
  5. TIO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TIO&prnumber=061520234

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-lucid-group-greenidge-generation-holdings-mullen-automotive-bone-biologics-or-tingo-group-301851992.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer