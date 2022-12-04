Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Mullen Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   CA6252841045

MULLEN GROUP LTD.

(MTL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
15.39 CAD   -0.19%
04:31pGeorge Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2 to get Kennedy Center awards
RE
11/29MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/22Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2 to get Kennedy Center awards

12/04/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Actor George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and rock group U2 were set to be celebrated on Sunday for their contributions to the arts with a White House reception and Kennedy Center Honors show.

The Kennedy Center event, now in its 45th year, honors stars from music, stage and screen for their "contribution to American culture."

President Joe Biden will hold a reception for the five honorees at the White House ahead of what is expected to be a star-studded performance at the Kennedy Center later in the evening, which he and first lady Jill Biden are slated to attend.

Clooney, an actor and filmmaker who played a doctor on the popular NBC television show "ER" before launching a movie career that earned him two Academy Awards, has also drawn praise for his humanitarian work.

Grant rose to prominence as a contemporary Christian music singer who later crossed over to pop stardom, amassing six Grammy Awards.

Knight, who has won seven Grammy Awards, is famous for hit songs including "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "Midnight Train to Georgia" as the lead singer of The Pips, which became Gladys Knight & The Pips in 1962.

Cuban-born León is a conductor as well as a composer, whose orchestral piece "Stride" won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Music.

Irish band U2, with members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., has won 22 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Will Dunham and Heather Timmons)

By Jeff Mason and Daphne Psaledakis


© Reuters 2022
All news about MULLEN GROUP LTD.
04:31pGeorge Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2 to get Kennedy Center awards
RE
11/29MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/22Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
11/22Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
PR
11/22Mullen Group Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Share, Payable on December 15, 2..
CI
11/17Mullen Automotive Secures Funding to Close ELMS Asset Acquisition; Shares Rise
MT
11/09Mullen Automotive, Newgate Motor Reach Agreement to Distribute I-GO Model in Ireland, U..
MT
11/02Mullen Automotive Eliminates $13 Million in Debt Following Conversion; Shares Down
MT
10/28Mullen Automotive Says Pre-Orders for FIVE Electric Vehicle 'Exceed' Expectations
MT
10/28MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MULLEN GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 999 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
Net income 2022 134 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
Net Debt 2022 729 M 542 M 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 1 431 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 7 202
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart MULLEN GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mullen Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULLEN GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,39 CAD
Average target price 16,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murray K. Mullen Director
P. Stephen Clark Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Maloney Senior Operating Officer
Stephen H. Lockwood Independent Director
Philip J. Scherman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULLEN GROUP LTD.32.33%1 063
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-14.29%138 045
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY10.72%86 353
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED21.86%76 570
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.66%61 827
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-10.15%11 384