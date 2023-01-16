Advanced search
    MTL   CA6252841045

MULLEN GROUP LTD.

(MTL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:27:19 2023-01-16 pm EST
14.31 CAD   -8.27%
03:04pMullen Group Ltd. 2022 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
01:32pNational Bank on Mullen Group's 2023 Business Plan and Budget
MT
12:24pToronto Stocks Inch Up; Mullen Group Falls as Macro Headwinds Weigh
DJ
Mullen Group Ltd. 2022 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

01/16/2023 | 03:04pm EST
OKOTOKS, AB, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2022 Year-End and Fourth Quarter earnings results on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. ET, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date:                                 

February 9, 2023



Time:                               

10:00 a.m. ET                                                                  



Conference Call Dial-in:     

1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)


416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)


403-351-0324 (Calgary or Overseas participants)



Webcast:                           

www.mullen-group.com


A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, February 23, 2023, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 9806 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers.  Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.  In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-2022-year-end-and-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301722690.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
