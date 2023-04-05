Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Mullen Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   CA6252841045

MULLEN GROUP LTD.

(MTL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:43:24 2023-04-05 pm EDT
14.48 CAD   -1.83%
01:35pMullen Group Ltd. - 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
01:34pMullen Group Ltd. - 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
12:30pNational Bank Provides Overview of Performance of Rail, Trucking, Air Freight Sectors
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mullen Group Ltd. - 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

04/05/2023 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKOTOKS, AB, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2023 First Quarter earnings results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. ET, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date:

April 27, 2023



Time:

10:00 a.m. ET                                                                  



Conference Call Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)


416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)


403-351-0324 (Calgary or Overseas participants)



Webcast:

www.mullen-group.com

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, May 11, 2023, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 0027 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers.  Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.  In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd---2023-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301791032.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MULLEN GROUP LTD.
01:35pMullen Group Ltd. - 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
01:34pMullen Group Ltd. - 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
12:30pNational Bank Provides Overview of Performance of Rail, Trucking, Air Freight Sectors
MT
03/31Mullen Automotive Delivers Four Class 1 Electric Vehicle Cargo Vans to MGT
MT
03/30MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/28Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Late Tuesday
MT
03/28Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed on Tuesday Afternoon
MT
03/28Mullen Automotive Legal Fight Claims News Website Defamed It in Recent Article
MT
03/23Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
PR
03/23Mullen Group Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend, Payable on April 17, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MULLEN GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer