Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Mullen Group Ltd.    MTL   CA6252841045

MULLEN GROUP LTD.

(MTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mullen Group Ltd. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

OKOTOKS, AB, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL)  The Board of Directors of Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.03 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on October 31, 2020.  The dividend will be paid on November 16, 2020.

For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses.  The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation.  In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-declaration-of-monthly-dividend-301156094.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MULLEN GROUP LTD.
01:07pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
PR
01:06pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
10/02MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Agreement to Acquire International Warehousing & D..
AQ
09/30MULLEN GROUP LTD. : - 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
09/30MULLEN GROUP LTD. : - 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
09/29MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/28Digital ad demand bounces back for Daily Mirror publisher Reach
RE
09/22MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
09/21MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
PR
09/21MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group