  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Mullen Group Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    MTL   CA6252841045

MULLEN GROUP LTD.

(MTL)
  Report
Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

03/23/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
OKOTOKS, AB, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL)  The Board of Directors of Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.05 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on March 31, 2022.  The dividend will be paid on April 18, 2022.

For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers.  Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.  In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-declaration-of-monthly-dividend-301509410.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
