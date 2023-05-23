Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Mullen Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   CA6252841045

MULLEN GROUP LTD.

(MTL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:14:13 2023-05-23 pm EDT
15.75 CAD   +0.32%
01:55pMullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
PR
01:54pMullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
05/19RBC Capital Markets 2023 Canada Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference; 7th Of 10 Parts, Logistics
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

05/23/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKOTOKS, AB, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL)  The Board of Directors of Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.06 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on May 31, 2023.  The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023.

For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers.  Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.  In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-declaration-of-monthly-dividend-301832526.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MULLEN GROUP LTD.
01:55pMullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
PR
01:54pMullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
05/19RBC Capital Markets 2023 Canada Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference; 7t..
MT
05/17Mullen Automotive to Start Electric Vehicle Production at Mississippi Facility in July
MT
05/12Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Rejection of Director Resignation
PR
05/12Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Rejection of Director Resignation of Sonia Tibbatts
CI
05/11Mullen Automotive to Provide 250 Commercial Electric Trucks to MGT Lease for About $15...
MT
05/10National Bank's Monthly Canadian Freight Update
MT
05/04Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors
PR
05/03Reach revenue down, cites digital performance on Facebook
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MULLEN GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer