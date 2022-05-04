Log in
Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

05/04/2022
OKOTOKS, AB, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation's Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated March 17, 2022, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general meeting held on May 3, 2022.

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed.  The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Christine McGinley

66,054,376

96.47%

2,413,869

3.53%

Stephen H. Lockwood

59,202,394

86.47%

9,265,851

13.53%

David E. Mullen

66,743,389

97.48%

1,724,856

2.52%

Murray K. Mullen

64,469,773

94.16%

3,998,472

5.84%

Philip J. Scherman

66,063,531

96.49%

2,404,714

3.51%

Sonia Tibbatts

45,724,110

66.78%

22,744,135

33.22%

Jamil Murji

66,490,566

97.11%

1,977,679

2.89%

Richard Whitley

67,851,732

99.10%

616,513

0.90%

Benoit Durand

67,862,173

99.11%

606,072

0.89%

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers.  Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.  In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada   T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-election-of-directors-301540124.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
