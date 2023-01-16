TSX posts longest winning streak in 8 months amid inflation hopes

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)
TSX ends up 30.23 points, or 0.15%, at 20,390.33
Highest closing level since Dec. 2
Technology rises 0.7%
Materials group ends 0.9% lower
TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
edged higher on Monday, extending its recent streak of gains, as
technology shares rose and investors awaited Canadian consumer
price data that could offer additional evidence of slowing
inflation.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 30.23 points, or 0.15%, at 20,390.33, its
highest closing level since Dec. 2.
It was the TSX's seventh straight day of gains and marked
the longest winning streak since last May. The 50-day moving
average crossed above its 200-day moving average, sending a
bullish technical signal known as a Golden Cross.
Across the border, U.S markets were closed for the Martin
Luther King Day holiday, contributing to low trade volumes.
"We're going to have the CPI report, so that'll be crucial,
giving us an indication how the fight against inflation is
going," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at Allan
Small Financial Group.
Canada's consumer price index report for December, due on
Tuesday, is expected to show inflation slowing to an annual rate
of 6.4%, which would be the lowest level since last February,
from 6.8% in November.
Markets globally were buoyed last week by U.S. data showing
that price pressures have eased. A downward trend for inflation
could support a more dovish stance from central banks, including
the Bank of Canada.
The central bank on Monday said that most Canadian
businesses expect a mild recession over the next year because
higher interest rates are curbing investment plans and consumer
spending.
The Toronto market's technology sector rose 0.7% and
consumer staples ended nearly 1% higher.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, gave back some recent gains,
ending 0.9 lower.
Shares of Mullen Group were also a drag, falling
8.7% after the logistics provider provided an outline of its
expectations for 2023.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi
Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)