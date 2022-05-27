Muller & Phipps Ceylon : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale - Financial Assets

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY

MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group Company Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited As at 31-03-2022 31-03-2021 31-03-202231-03-2021 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant & Equipment 6,388 3,680 - - Intangible Assets 564 895 - - Right of use the Asset 1,662 3,325 - - Investments in Subsidiaries - - 53,897 53,897 Financial Assets Available for Sale -Investment in Shares 21,187 27,368 7,247 13,432 -Investment in Debentures 20,491 19,789 20,491 19,789 Deferred Tax Assets 32,194 32,194 465 464 Total Non Current Assets 82,485 87,251 82,101 87,582 Current Assets Inventories 136,452 91,326 - - Trade and Other Receivables 459,808 255,478 20 20 Amounts due from Related Companies 45,695 42,058 105,980 99,687 Investment in Fixed Deposit 29,083 19,125 - - Income Tax Recoverable 11,675 11,674 607 607 Cash and Cash Equivalent 24,966 8,386 3,754 1,374 Total Current Assets 707,680 428,047 110,361 101,688 TOTAL ASSETS 790,166 515,298 192,461 189,270 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated Capital 83,000 83,000 83,000 83,000 Reserves (51,616) 1,401 106,476 103,130 Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company 31,384 84,401 189,476 186,130 Non-Current Liabilities Retirement Benefit Obligations 12,640 10,625 - - Lease Obligation - 970 - - Total Non Current Liabilities 12,640 11,595 - - Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 558,362 257,155 2,985 3,140 Interest Bearing Borrowing 135,216 89,916 - - Lease Obligation 970 939 - - Amounts due to Related Companies 21,025 2,225 - - Bank Overdraft 30,569 69,067 - - Total Current Liabilities 746,141 419,302 2,985 3,140 TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 790,166 515,298 192,461 189,270 Net asset value per share 0.11 0.30 0.67 0.66

I certify that the Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

(Sgd)

N. Musheen

Senior Manager - Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) PLC.