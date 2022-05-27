Muller & Phipps Ceylon : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022
INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31ST MARCH 2022
MULLER & PHIPPS ( CEYLON) PLC 98,SRI SANGARAJA MAWATHA COLOMBO-10
COMPANY NO .PQ177
MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP
For the Period Ended 31st March
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
Rs,000
Rs,000
Rs,000
Rs,000
Revenue
179,534
193,155
-7%
1,064,608
750,876
42%
Cost of Sales
(136,576)
(143,517)
5%
(835,046)
(562,473)
-48%
Gross Profit
42,958
49,638
-13%
229,562
188,403
22%
Other Operating Income
(937)
6,487
-114%
9,614
11,981
-20%
Administrative Expenses
(27,501)
(26,095)
-5%
(106,851)
(124,138)
14%
Distribution Expenses
(3,313)
(12,078)
73%
(15,133)
(7,640)
-98%
Profit/(Loss) from Operations
11,207
17,952
-38%
117,191
68,606
71%
Finance Income
2,577
11,524
-78%
6,573
13,554
-52%
Finance Expenses
(163,963)
(11,170)
-1368%
(171,301)
(41,814)
-310%
Net Financing Income/ (Expenses)
(161,386)
354
-45689%
(164,729)
(28,260)
-483%
Profit/(Loss) Before Income Tax Expense
-920%
-218%
(150,179)
18,306
(47,537)
40,346
Income Tax (Expense)/ Reversal
-
(2,713)
100%
-
26,481
100%
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
(150,179)
15,593
-1063%
(47,537)
66,827
-171%
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale - Financial Assets
(2,412)
(6,100)
60%
(5,479)
(5,936)
8%
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
(152,592)
9,493
-1707%
(53,016)
60,891
-187%
Earnings per share (Rs.)
(0.53)
0.06
(0.17)
0.24
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY
For the Period Ended 31st March
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Revenue
500
500
0%
2,000
2,000
0%
Cost of Sales
-
-
-
-
Gross Profit
500
500
0%
2,000
2,000
0%
Other Operating Income
(938)
-
-100%
701
64
988%
Administrative Expenses
(975)
(1,300)
25%
(4,319)
(4,766)
9%
Profit/(Loss) from Operations
(1,412)
(800)
-77%
(1,618)
(2,702)
40%
Net Financing Income / (Expenses)
2,785
10,918
-74%
10,446
16,412
-36%
Profit Before Income Tax Expense
1,373
10,118
-86%
8,828
13,710
-36%
Income Tax Expense
-
-
0%
-
(994)
100%
Profit for the Period
1,373
10,118
-86%
8,828
12,716
-31%
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale - Financial Assets
(2,406)
(6,091)
60%
(5,482)
(3,751)
-46%
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
(1,032)
4,027
-126%
3,345
8,965
-63%
Earnings per share (Rs.)
0.00
0.04
0.03
0.04
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
As at
31-03-2022
31-03-2021
31-03-2022
31-03-2021
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
6,388
3,680
-
-
Intangible Assets
564
895
-
-
Right of use the Asset
1,662
3,325
-
-
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
53,897
53,897
Financial Assets Available for Sale
-Investment in Shares
21,187
27,368
7,247
13,432
-Investment in Debentures
20,491
19,789
20,491
19,789
Deferred Tax Assets
32,194
32,194
465
464
Total Non Current Assets
82,485
87,251
82,101
87,582
Current Assets
Inventories
136,452
91,326
-
-
Trade and Other Receivables
459,808
255,478
20
20
Amounts due from Related Companies
45,695
42,058
105,980
99,687
Investment in Fixed Deposit
29,083
19,125
-
-
Income Tax Recoverable
11,675
11,674
607
607
Cash and Cash Equivalent
24,966
8,386
3,754
1,374
Total Current Assets
707,680
428,047
110,361
101,688
TOTAL ASSETS
790,166
515,298
192,461
189,270
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
83,000
83,000
83,000
83,000
Reserves
(51,616)
1,401
106,476
103,130
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the
Company
31,384
84,401
189,476
186,130
Non-Current Liabilities
Retirement Benefit Obligations
12,640
10,625
-
-
Lease Obligation
-
970
-
-
Total Non Current Liabilities
12,640
11,595
-
-
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
558,362
257,155
2,985
3,140
Interest Bearing Borrowing
135,216
89,916
-
-
Lease Obligation
970
939
-
-
Amounts due to Related Companies
21,025
2,225
-
-
Bank Overdraft
30,569
69,067
-
-
Total Current Liabilities
746,141
419,302
2,985
3,140
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
790,166
515,298
192,461
189,270
Net asset value per share
0.11
0.30
0.67
0.66
I certify that the Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
(Sgd)
N. Musheen
Senior Manager - Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) PLC.
(Sgd)
(Sgd)
R.C.A. Welikala
S.W.Gunawardena
Director
Director
Colombo
Date: 24th May 2022
Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) PLC
MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Group
Stated Capital
General Reserve
Capital Reserve
AFS Reserves
Retained Earnings
Total
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Balance as at 1st April 2020
83,000
5,000
401
13,950
(78,841)
23,510
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
65,491
65,491
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(4,600)
-
(4,600)
Balance as at 31st March 2021
83,000
5,000
401
9,350
(13,350)
84,401
Balance as at 1st April 2021
83,000
5,000
401
9,350
(13,350)
84,401
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
(47,537)
(47,537)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(5,479)
-
(5,479)
Balance as at 31st March 2022
83,000
5,000
401
3,871
(60,887)
31,384
Company
Stated Capital
General Reserve
Capital Reserve
AFS Reserves
Retained Earnings
Total
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Rs,'000
Balance as at 1st April 2020
83,000
5,000
401
14,482
74,282
177,165
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
12,716
12,716
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(3,751)
-
(3,751)
Balance as at 31st March 2021
83,000
5,000
401
10,731
86,999
186,131
Balance as at 1st April 2021
83,000
5,000
401
10,731
86,999
186,131
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
8,828
8,828
-
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(5,482)
-
(5,482)
Balance as at 31st March 2022
83,000
401
5,249
95,827
184,476
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) plc published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:42:21 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC
Sales 2021
751 M
2,07 M
2,07 M
Net income 2021
66,8 M
0,18 M
0,18 M
Net Debt 2021
384 M
1,06 M
1,06 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,66x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
283 M
0,78 M
0,78 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,91x
EV / Sales 2021
0,93x
Nbr of Employees
65
Free-Float
21,7%
Chart MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.