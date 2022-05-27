Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) PLC
  News
  Summary
    MULL.N0000   LK0126N00009

MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC

(MULL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-25
1.000 LKR    0.00%
MULLER & PHIPPS CEYLON : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022
PU
02/15Muller & Phipps PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Muller & Phipps PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Muller & Phipps Ceylon : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

05/27/2022
INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31ST MARCH 2022

MULLER & PHIPPS ( CEYLON) PLC 98,SRI SANGARAJA MAWATHA COLOMBO-10

COMPANY NO .PQ177

MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP

For the Period Ended 31st March

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

Rs,000

Rs,000

Rs,000

Rs,000

Revenue

179,534

193,155

-7%

1,064,608

750,876

42%

Cost of Sales

(136,576)

(143,517)

5%

(835,046)

(562,473)

-48%

Gross Profit

42,958

49,638

-13%

229,562

188,403

22%

Other Operating Income

(937)

6,487

-114%

9,614

11,981

-20%

Administrative Expenses

(27,501)

(26,095)

-5%

(106,851)

(124,138)

14%

Distribution Expenses

(3,313)

(12,078)

73%

(15,133)

(7,640)

-98%

Profit/(Loss) from Operations

11,207

17,952

-38%

117,191

68,606

71%

Finance Income

2,577

11,524

-78%

6,573

13,554

-52%

Finance Expenses

(163,963)

(11,170)

-1368%

(171,301)

(41,814)

-310%

Net Financing Income/ (Expenses)

(161,386)

354

-45689%

(164,729)

(28,260)

-483%

Profit/(Loss) Before Income Tax Expense

-920%

-218%

(150,179)

18,306

(47,537)

40,346

Income Tax (Expense)/ Reversal

-

(2,713)

100%

-

26,481

100%

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

(150,179)

15,593

-1063%

(47,537)

66,827

-171%

Other Comprehensive Income

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale - Financial Assets

(2,412)

(6,100)

60%

(5,479)

(5,936)

8%

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(152,592)

9,493

-1707%

(53,016)

60,891

-187%

Earnings per share (Rs.)

(0.53)

0.06

(0.17)

0.24

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY

For the Period Ended 31st March

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Revenue

500

500

0%

2,000

2,000

0%

Cost of Sales

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit

500

500

0%

2,000

2,000

0%

Other Operating Income

(938)

-

-100%

701

64

988%

Administrative Expenses

(975)

(1,300)

25%

(4,319)

(4,766)

9%

Profit/(Loss) from Operations

(1,412)

(800)

-77%

(1,618)

(2,702)

40%

Net Financing Income / (Expenses)

2,785

10,918

-74%

10,446

16,412

-36%

Profit Before Income Tax Expense

1,373

10,118

-86%

8,828

13,710

-36%

Income Tax Expense

-

-

0%

-

(994)

100%

Profit for the Period

1,373

10,118

-86%

8,828

12,716

-31%

Other Comprehensive Income

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale - Financial Assets

(2,406)

(6,091)

60%

(5,482)

(3,751)

-46%

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(1,032)

4,027

-126%

3,345

8,965

-63%

Earnings per share (Rs.)

0.00

0.04

0.03

0.04

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

As at

31-03-2022

31-03-2021

31-03-202231-03-2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

6,388

3,680

-

-

Intangible Assets

564

895

-

-

Right of use the Asset

1,662

3,325

-

-

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

53,897

53,897

Financial Assets Available for Sale

-Investment in Shares

21,187

27,368

7,247

13,432

-Investment in Debentures

20,491

19,789

20,491

19,789

Deferred Tax Assets

32,194

32,194

465

464

Total Non Current Assets

82,485

87,251

82,101

87,582

Current Assets

Inventories

136,452

91,326

-

-

Trade and Other Receivables

459,808

255,478

20

20

Amounts due from Related Companies

45,695

42,058

105,980

99,687

Investment in Fixed Deposit

29,083

19,125

-

-

Income Tax Recoverable

11,675

11,674

607

607

Cash and Cash Equivalent

24,966

8,386

3,754

1,374

Total Current Assets

707,680

428,047

110,361

101,688

TOTAL ASSETS

790,166

515,298

192,461

189,270

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

83,000

83,000

83,000

83,000

Reserves

(51,616)

1,401

106,476

103,130

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the

Company

31,384

84,401

189,476

186,130

Non-Current Liabilities

Retirement Benefit Obligations

12,640

10,625

-

-

Lease Obligation

-

970

-

-

Total Non Current Liabilities

12,640

11,595

-

-

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

558,362

257,155

2,985

3,140

Interest Bearing Borrowing

135,216

89,916

-

-

Lease Obligation

970

939

-

-

Amounts due to Related Companies

21,025

2,225

-

-

Bank Overdraft

30,569

69,067

-

-

Total Current Liabilities

746,141

419,302

2,985

3,140

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

790,166

515,298

192,461

189,270

Net asset value per share

0.11

0.30

0.67

0.66

I certify that the Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

(Sgd)

N. Musheen

Senior Manager - Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) PLC.

(Sgd)

(Sgd)

R.C.A. Welikala

S.W.Gunawardena

Director

Director

Colombo

Date: 24th May 2022

Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) PLC

MULLER & PHIPPS (CEYLON) PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Group

Stated Capital

General Reserve

Capital Reserve

AFS Reserves

Retained Earnings

Total

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Balance as at 1st April 2020

83,000

5,000

401

13,950

(78,841)

23,510

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

65,491

65,491

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

(4,600)

-

(4,600)

Balance as at 31st March 2021

83,000

5,000

401

9,350

(13,350)

84,401

Balance as at 1st April 2021

83,000

5,000

401

9,350

(13,350)

84,401

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

(47,537)

(47,537)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

(5,479)

-

(5,479)

Balance as at 31st March 2022

83,000

5,000

401

3,871

(60,887)

31,384

Company

Stated Capital

General Reserve

Capital Reserve

AFS Reserves

Retained Earnings

Total

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Rs,'000

Balance as at 1st April 2020

83,000

5,000

401

14,482

74,282

177,165

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

12,716

12,716

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

(3,751)

-

(3,751)

Balance as at 31st March 2021

83,000

5,000

401

10,731

86,999

186,131

Balance as at 1st April 2021

83,000

5,000

401

10,731

86,999

186,131

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

8,828

8,828

-

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

(5,482)

-

(5,482)

Balance as at 31st March 2022

83,000

401

5,249

95,827

184,476

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) plc published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:42:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Parakrama Maithri Asoka Sirimane Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sri Dhaman Rajendram Arudpragasam Chairman
Albert Rasakantha Rasiah Independent Non-Executive Director
Shanthikumar Nimal Placidus Palihena Independent Non-Executive Director
Azeez Mohamed Mubarak Independent Non-Executive Director
