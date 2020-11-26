Mulpha International : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/09/2020
Currency:
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
30 Sep 2020
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2020
30 Sep 2019
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
139,768
210,533
392,221
530,768
2
Profit/(loss) before tax
-28,247
-302,177
-92,721
-386,451
3
Profit/(loss) for the period
-24,879
-298,959
-72,046
-395,964
4
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
-25,394
-299,324
-73,107
-396,428
5
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
-7.94
-93.69
-22.88
-124.09
6
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
8.8400
8.9800
Disclaimer
Mulpha International Bhd published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:18:04 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
All news about MULPHA INTERNATIONAL
Sales 2019
893 M
219 M
219 M
Net income 2019
-212 M
-52,0 M
-52,0 M
Net Debt 2019
1 676 M
411 M
411 M
P/E ratio 2019
-2,85x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
403 M
98,5 M
98,8 M
EV / Sales 2018
3,20x
EV / Sales 2019
2,55x
Nbr of Employees
1 211
Free-Float
33,7%
Chart MULPHA INTERNATIONAL
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.