MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Mulpha International    MULPHA   MYL3905OO006

MULPHA INTERNATIONAL

(MULPHA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 11/25
1.26 MYR   +0.80%
05:19aMULPHA INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/09/2020
PU
Mulpha International : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/09/2020

11/26/2020 | 05:19am EST
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD

30 Sep 2020

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2020

30 Sep 2019

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

139,768

210,533

392,221

530,768

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

-28,247

-302,177

-92,721

-386,451

3 Profit/(loss) for the period

-24,879

-298,959

-72,046

-395,964

4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

-25,394

-299,324

-73,107

-396,428

5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

-7.94

-93.69

-22.88

-124.09

6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

8.8400

8.9800

Disclaimer

Mulpha International Bhd published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:18:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 893 M 219 M 219 M
Net income 2019 -212 M -52,0 M -52,0 M
Net Debt 2019 1 676 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,85x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 403 M 98,5 M 98,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,20x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 211
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart MULPHA INTERNATIONAL
Mulpha International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory David Shaw Chief Executive Officer
Seng Huang Lee Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Say Kien Lim Head-Finance
Hoy Ping Chew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caesar Loong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULPHA INTERNATIONAL-33.33%98
GENTING MALAYSIA-23.10%3 499
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP-23.70%1 359
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.-39.76%681
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD-9.76%474
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION-39.07%457
Categories
