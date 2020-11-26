Mulpha International : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/09/2020 11/26/2020 | 05:19am EST Send by mail :

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD CURRENT YEAR QUARTER PRECEDING YEAR

CORRESPONDING

QUARTER CURRENT YEAR TO DATE PRECEDING YEAR

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD 30 Sep 2020 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2020 30 Sep 2019 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 1 Revenue 139,768 210,533 392,221 530,768 2 Profit/(loss) before tax -28,247 -302,177 -92,721 -386,451 3 Profit/(loss) for the period -24,879 -298,959 -72,046 -395,964 4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent -25,394 -299,324 -73,107 -396,428 5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit) -7.94 -93.69 -22.88 -124.09 6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END 7

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$) 8.8400 8.9800 Attachments Original document

