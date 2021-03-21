Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Mulsanne Group Holding Limited    1817   KYG6329A1013

MULSANNE GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(1817)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mulsanne : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING

03/21/2021 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Mulsanne Group Holding Limited ᅉ֠ණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1817)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Mulsanne Group Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 and other information currently available to the Group, the Group is expected to record a loss after tax ranging from RMB260 million to RMB320 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The major reasons for such loss after tax include:

(i) a significant blow to the Group's offline retail channels and closure of its offline stores as a result of (a) the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") outbreak in early 2020 and (b) the accelerated change of customer shopping behavior from offline to online, leading to a decrease in revenue from offline channels;

  • (ii) decrease in gross profit margin due to the offering of higher discount rates on e-commerce platforms to boost online sales of inventories during the COVID-19 outbreak; and

  • (iii) increase in impairment losses in financial assets mainly due to an increase in impairment of trade receivables, which was resulted from the extended credit periods offered by the Group to its partnership stores and distributor stores to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the Group's business partners and support their operations.

As the Group's consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2020 have not yet been finalized, the figures and information contained in this announcement are only a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 and other information currently available to the Group, and such figures and information have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor and may be subject to adjustments. Shareholders and potential investors should refer to the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020, which is expected to be published in March 2021 in compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Mulsanne Group Holding Limited

HUANG Hanji

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Yong as executive director; Mr. HUANG Hanji, Mr. YANG Herong, Mr. LIN Lin, Mr. WANG Jun and Mr. Chintamani Aniruddha BHAGAT as non-executive directors; and Mr. GU Jiong, Mr. YUAN Tao and Mr. Paolo BODO as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Mulsanne Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 10:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MULSANNE GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
06:09aMULSANNE  : Inside information profit warning
PU
2020MULSANNE  : Inside information update on purported termination of joint venture
PU
2020MULSANNE  : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019
PU
2020MULSANNE  : Inside information purported termination of joint venture
PU
2020MULSANNE  : The bentley mulsanne - the end of an era
AQ
2020MULSANNE  : Bentley's great eight finishes production
AQ
2020MULSANNE  : BENTLEY'S FLYING BEES RETURN TO WORK - WITH EXTRA HELP TO COME BACK ..
AQ
2020MULSANNE  : Bentley motors resumes production and looks to a stronger, safer fut..
AQ
2020MULSANNE MAKERS : The master craftspeople behind 'the grand bentley'
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 721 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2019 210 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net Debt 2019 553 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 32,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5 398 M 830 M 830 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 797
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart MULSANNE GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mulsanne Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULSANNE GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Yu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da De Ding CFO, Joint Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Han Ji Huang Chairman
Guang Jun Tu Chief Operating Officer & VP-Operations
Jiong Gu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULSANNE GROUP HOLDING LIMITED37.25%915
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE9.10%335 650
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL7.69%120 203
ESSILORLUXOTTICA3.14%72 700
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA11.54%54 929
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-11.30%40 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ