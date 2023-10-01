Certain Ordinary Shares of Multi Ways Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023.

October 30, 2023

Certain Ordinary Shares of Multi Ways Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 3-APR-2023 to 1-OCT-2023.



Details:

The executive Officers, Directors and principal shareholders, except for (i) the Selling Shareholder with respect to its Ordinary Shares sold in this offering and (ii) certain resale shareholders in the concurrent resale being registered in the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part, have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, to a 180 days ?lock-up? period from the closing of this offering with respect to the Ordinary Shares that they beneficially own, including the issuance of shares upon the exercise of convertible securities and options that are currently outstanding or which may be issued. This means that, for a period of 180 days following the closing of the offering, such persons may not offer, sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of these securities without the prior written consent of the Representative. Company has also agreed, in the underwriting agreement, to similar restrictions on the issuance and sale of securities for 180 days following the closing of this offering, subject to certain customary exceptions, without the prior written consent of the Representative.