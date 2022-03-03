Log in
    MBAX   TH0938010004

MULTIBAX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MBAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Multibax Public : The uploading of the AGM invitation on the Company website

03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 13:05:42
Headline
The uploading of the AGM invitation on the Company website
Symbol
MBAX
Source
MBAX
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Multibax pcl published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 460 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2021 62,4 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
Net Debt 2021 579 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 5,83%
Capitalization 1 065 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 54,2%
Full-screen chart
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Surachai Atsawakaewmongkhon Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Suwanna Teerapapthamkul Director, Director-Finance & Accounting
Prakit Seksarn Chairman
Anchasa Kamjaikittikul Director-Research & Development Department
Adirek Sriwatanawongsa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTIBAX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.77%33
BALL CORPORATION-9.80%27 919
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.7.59%14 674
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-22.92%13 766
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-0.50%9 792
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-16.08%8 081