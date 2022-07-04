Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MultiChoice Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCG   ZAE000265971

MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED

(MCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
115.04 ZAR   -0.66%
12:23pMULTICHOICE : Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the Company and by the share appreciation rights plan
PU
06/30MULTICHOICE : No change statement, availability of annual financial statements, notice of AGM and availability of B-BEEE Report
PU
06/30MULTICHOICE : FY22 AGM booklet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MultiChoice : Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the Company and by the share appreciation rights plan

07/04/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED

(incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2018/473845/06)

JSE Share Code: MCG

ISIN: ZAE000265971

("MultiChoice" or "the Company" or "the Group")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY AND BY THE SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS PLAN

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following transactions are disclosed:

Name of share scheme

:

Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights

(SARs) plan

Date of transaction

:

28 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

64 895

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Volume weighted average purchase price per

:

R117.7187

share

Highest purchase price per share

:

R117.7733

Lowest purchase price per share

:

R117.7072

Value of purchase

:

R 7 639 356.97

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been received in terms of

paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements

Nature of interest

:

Direct, non- beneficial

Name of share scheme

:

Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights

(SARs) plan

Date of transaction

:

29 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

32 380

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Volume weighted average purchase price per

:

R118.4766

share

Highest purchase price per share

:

R118.4842

Lowest purchase price per share

:

R118.45

Value of purchase

:

R3 836 273.52

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been received in terms of

paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements

Nature of interest

:

Direct, non- beneficial

Name of share scheme

:

Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights

(SARs) plan

Date of transaction

:

30 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

38 962

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Volume weighted average purchase price per

:

R116.2261

share

Highest purchase price per share

:

R117.7072

Lowest purchase price per share

:

R115.60

Value of purchase

:

R 4 528 402.91

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been received in terms of

paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements

Nature of interest

:

Direct, non- beneficial

Name of Director trading

:

Maarten Koning

Director of

:

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V.

(a major subsidiary of MultiChoice)

Date of transaction

:

30 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

In terms of the Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share

appreciation rights (SARs) plan, Maarten Koning

was awarded 2 158 SARs. The SARs awarded

vested as follows:

- 1 577 on 25 June 2022

- 581 on 28 June 2022

Maarten Koning exercised 2 158 SARs (vesting on

the above stated dates) in terms of the

abovenamed SARs plan and received 9 917

MultiChoice ordinary shares in settlement of the

gain (determined by translating the gain on the

SARs at a US$85.10: R16.27 exchange rate as at

29 June 2022 and based on the closing price of a

MultiChoice ordinary share on 29 June 2022

being R118.03). Maarten Koning then sold 9 917

MultiChoice ordinary shares on market.

SAR award price

:

1 577 SARs at $54.91 and

581 SARs at $43.24

SAR strike price

:

US$85.10

SAR value gained

:

US$ 71 930.29 (ZAR 1 170 646.49)

Volume weighted average selling price per

:

R115. 7183

share

Highest selling price per share

:

R115.95

Lowest selling price per share

:

R115.60

Value of sale

:

R1 147 578.75

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been received in terms of

paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

Name of share scheme

:

Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights

(SARs) plan

Date of transaction

:

1 July 2022

Nature of transaction

:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

1 957

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Purchase price per share

:

R114.7967

Highest purchase price per share

:

R115.36

Lowest purchase price per share

:

R114.56

Value of purchase

:

R224 657.12

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been received in terms of

paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements

Nature of interest

:

Direct, non- beneficial

Name of share scheme

:

Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights

(SARs) plan

Date of transaction

:

4 July 2022

Nature of transaction

:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

88 440

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Purchase price per share

:

R115.37

Value of purchase

:

R 10 203 322.80

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been received in terms of

paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements

Nature of interest

:

Direct, non- beneficial

Randburg

4 July 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Important notice

Shareholders should take note that, pursuant to a provision of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation, MultiChoice is permitted to reduce the voting rights of shares in MultiChoice (including MultiChoice shares deposited in terms of the American Depositary Share ("ADS") facility) so that the aggregate voting power of MultiChoice shares that are presumptively owned or held by foreigners to South Africa (as envisaged in the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation) will not exceed 20% of

the total voting power in MultiChoice. This is to ensure compliance with certain statutory requirements applicable to South Africa. For this purpose, MultiChoice will presume in particular that:

  • all MultiChoice shares deposited in terms of the MultiChoice ADS facility are owned or held by foreigners to South Africa, regardless of the actual nationality of the MultiChoice ADS holder; and
  • all shareholders with an address outside of South Africa on the register of MultiChoice will be deemed to be foreigners to South Africa, irrespective of their actual nationality or domicilium, unless such shareholder can provide proof, to the satisfaction of the MultiChoice board, that it should not be deemed to be a foreigner to South Africa, as envisaged in article 40.1.3 of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation.

Shareholders are referred to the provisions of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation available at www.multichoice.com for further detail. If shareholders are in any doubt as to what action to take, they should seek advice from their broker, attorney or other professional adviser.

Disclaimer

MultiChoice Group Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 16:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
12:23pMULTICHOICE : Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the Company an..
PU
06/30MULTICHOICE : No change statement, availability of annual financial statements, notice of ..
PU
06/30MULTICHOICE : FY22 AGM booklet
PU
06/30MULTICHOICE : FY22 notice of AGM
PU
06/30MULTICHOICE : FY22 AGM proxy form
PU
06/29MULTICHOICE : Dealing in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the company and..
PU
06/28MultiChoice Reports N196.3 Bn in Subscription Revenue From Nigeria
AQ
06/27MULTICHOICE : Dealing in securities by a share incentive scheme
PU
06/22MULTICHOICE : Dealings in securities by directors, directors of a major subsidiary and gro..
PU
06/21Subscription Rates - Tribunal Okays Lawyers Move to Amend N10 Million Suit Against DStv..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 54 800 M 3 336 M 3 336 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 10 767 M 655 M 655 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,93%
Capitalization 48 951 M 2 980 M 2 980 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 7 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MultiChoice Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 115,04 ZAR
Average target price 145,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvo Phedi Mawela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Neil Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Imtiaz Patel Group Non-Executive Chairman
Gerdus van Eeden Group Chief Technology Officer
Bradley John Eliot Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED-5.73%2 980
BOLLORÉ SE-10.00%13 505
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-43.10%12 650
VIVENDI SE-19.53%10 404
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-37.43%6 200
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.26.79%4 651