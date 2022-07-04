MultiChoice : Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the Company and by the share appreciation rights plan
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
(incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2018/473845/06)
JSE Share Code: MCG
ISIN: ZAE000265971
("MultiChoice" or "the Company" or "the Group")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY AND BY THE SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS PLAN
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following transactions are disclosed:
Name of share scheme
:
Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights
(SARs) plan
Date of transaction
:
28 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
64 895
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Volume weighted average purchase price per
:
R117.7187
share
Highest purchase price per share
:
R117.7733
Lowest purchase price per share
:
R117.7072
Value of purchase
:
R 7 639 356.97
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been received in terms of
paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements
Nature of interest
:
Direct, non- beneficial
Name of share scheme
:
Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights
(SARs) plan
Date of transaction
:
29 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
32 380
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Volume weighted average purchase price per
:
R118.4766
share
Highest purchase price per share
:
R118.4842
Lowest purchase price per share
:
R118.45
Value of purchase
:
R3 836 273.52
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been received in terms of
paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements
Nature of interest
:
Direct, non- beneficial
Name of share scheme
:
Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights
(SARs) plan
Date of transaction
:
30 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
38 962
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Volume weighted average purchase price per
:
R116.2261
share
Highest purchase price per share
:
R117.7072
Lowest purchase price per share
:
R115.60
Value of purchase
:
R 4 528 402.91
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been received in terms of
paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements
Nature of interest
:
Direct, non- beneficial
Name of Director trading
:
Maarten Koning
Director of
:
MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V.
(a major subsidiary of MultiChoice)
Date of transaction
:
30 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
In terms of the Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share
appreciation rights (SARs) plan, Maarten Koning
was awarded 2 158 SARs. The SARs awarded
vested as follows:
- 1 577 on 25 June 2022
- 581 on 28 June 2022
Maarten Koning exercised 2 158 SARs (vesting on
the above stated dates) in terms of the
abovenamed SARs plan and received 9 917
MultiChoice ordinary shares in settlement of the
gain (determined by translating the gain on the
SARs at a US$85.10: R16.27 exchange rate as at
29 June 2022 and based on the closing price of a
MultiChoice ordinary share on 29 June 2022
being R118.03). Maarten Koning then sold 9 917
MultiChoice ordinary shares on market.
SAR award price
:
1 577 SARs at $54.91 and
581 SARs at $43.24
SAR strike price
:
US$85.10
SAR value gained
:
US$ 71 930.29 (ZAR 1 170 646.49)
Volume weighted average selling price per
:
R115. 7183
share
Highest selling price per share
:
R115.95
Lowest selling price per share
:
R115.60
Value of sale
:
R1 147 578.75
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been received in terms of
paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial
Name of share scheme
:
Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights
(SARs) plan
Date of transaction
:
1 July 2022
Nature of transaction
:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
1 957
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Purchase price per share
:
R114.7967
Highest purchase price per share
:
R115.36
Lowest purchase price per share
:
R114.56
Value of purchase
:
R224 657.12
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been received in terms of
paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements
Nature of interest
:
Direct, non- beneficial
Name of share scheme
:
Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights
(SARs) plan
Date of transaction
:
4 July 2022
Nature of transaction
:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
88 440
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Purchase price per share
:
R115.37
Value of purchase
:
R 10 203 322.80
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been received in terms of
paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements
Nature of interest
:
Direct, non- beneficial
Randburg
4 July 2022
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Important notice
Shareholders should take note that, pursuant to a provision of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation, MultiChoice is permitted to reduce the voting rights of shares in MultiChoice (including MultiChoice shares deposited in terms of the American Depositary Share ("ADS") facility) so that the aggregate voting power of MultiChoice shares that are presumptively owned or held by foreigners to South Africa (as envisaged in the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation) will not exceed 20% of
the total voting power in MultiChoice. This is to ensure compliance with certain statutory requirements applicable to South Africa. For this purpose, MultiChoice will presume in particular that:
all MultiChoice shares deposited in terms of the MultiChoice ADS facility are owned or held by foreigners to South Africa, regardless of the actual nationality of the MultiChoice ADS holder; and
all shareholders with an address outside of South Africa on the register of MultiChoice will be deemed to be foreigners to South Africa, irrespective of their actual nationality or domicilium, unless such shareholder can provide proof, to the satisfaction of the MultiChoice board, that it should not be deemed to be a foreigner to South Africa, as envisaged in article 40.1.3 of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation.
Shareholders are referred to the provisions of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation available at www.multichoice.com for further detail. If shareholders are in any doubt as to what action to take, they should seek advice from their broker, attorney or other professional adviser.
