MultiChoice : Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the Company and by the share appreciation rights plan

MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED (incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2018/473845/06) JSE Share Code: MCG ISIN: ZAE000265971 ("MultiChoice" or "the Company" or "the Group") DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY AND BY THE SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS PLAN In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following transactions are disclosed: Name of share scheme : Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights (SARs) plan Date of transaction : 28 June 2022 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities : 64 895 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Volume weighted average purchase price per : R117.7187 share Highest purchase price per share : R117.7733 Lowest purchase price per share : R117.7072 Value of purchase : R 7 639 356.97 Clearance obtained : Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements Nature of interest : Direct, non- beneficial Name of share scheme : Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights (SARs) plan Date of transaction : 29 June 2022 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities : 32 380 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Volume weighted average purchase price per : R118.4766 share Highest purchase price per share : R118.4842 Lowest purchase price per share : R118.45 Value of purchase : R3 836 273.52 Clearance obtained : Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements Nature of interest : Direct, non- beneficial Name of share scheme : Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights (SARs) plan

Date of transaction : 30 June 2022 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities : 38 962 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Volume weighted average purchase price per : R116.2261 share Highest purchase price per share : R117.7072 Lowest purchase price per share : R115.60 Value of purchase : R 4 528 402.91 Clearance obtained : Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements Nature of interest : Direct, non- beneficial Name of Director trading : Maarten Koning Director of : MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of MultiChoice) Date of transaction : 30 June 2022 Nature of transaction : In terms of the Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights (SARs) plan, Maarten Koning was awarded 2 158 SARs. The SARs awarded vested as follows: - 1 577 on 25 June 2022 - 581 on 28 June 2022 Maarten Koning exercised 2 158 SARs (vesting on the above stated dates) in terms of the abovenamed SARs plan and received 9 917 MultiChoice ordinary shares in settlement of the gain (determined by translating the gain on the SARs at a US$85.10: R16.27 exchange rate as at 29 June 2022 and based on the closing price of a MultiChoice ordinary share on 29 June 2022 being R118.03). Maarten Koning then sold 9 917 MultiChoice ordinary shares on market. SAR award price : 1 577 SARs at $54.91 and 581 SARs at $43.24 SAR strike price : US$85.10 SAR value gained : US$ 71 930.29 (ZAR 1 170 646.49) Volume weighted average selling price per : R115. 7183 share Highest selling price per share : R115.95 Lowest selling price per share : R115.60 Value of sale : R1 147 578.75

Clearance obtained : Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Name of share scheme : Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights (SARs) plan Date of transaction : 1 July 2022 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities : 1 957 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Purchase price per share : R114.7967 Highest purchase price per share : R115.36 Lowest purchase price per share : R114.56 Value of purchase : R224 657.12 Clearance obtained : Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements Nature of interest : Direct, non- beneficial Name of share scheme : Irdeto Holdings BV 2012 share appreciation rights (SARs) plan Date of transaction : 4 July 2022 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities : 88 440 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Purchase price per share : R115.37 Value of purchase : R 10 203 322.80 Clearance obtained : Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements Nature of interest : Direct, non- beneficial Randburg 4 July 2022 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Important notice Shareholders should take note that, pursuant to a provision of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation, MultiChoice is permitted to reduce the voting rights of shares in MultiChoice (including MultiChoice shares deposited in terms of the American Depositary Share ("ADS") facility) so that the aggregate voting power of MultiChoice shares that are presumptively owned or held by foreigners to South Africa (as envisaged in the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation) will not exceed 20% of