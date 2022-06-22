Log in
MultiChoice : Dealings in securities by directors, directors of a major subsidiary and group company secretary

06/22/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED

(incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2018/473845/06)

JSE Share Code: MCG

ISIN: ZAE000265971

("MultiChoice" or "the Company" or "the Group")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTORS OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to dealings in securities by directors, directors of a major subsidiary and the group company secretary is disclosed:

Director

:

Calvo Mawela

Company

:

MultiChoice

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms

of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

143 872 shares

Price per share

:

R116.72

Value of transaction

:

R16 792 739.84

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Tim Jacobs

Company

:

MultiChoice

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms

of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

90 383 shares

Price per share

:

R116.72

Value of transaction

:

R10 549 503.76

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of

the JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Marc Jury

Company

:

SuperSport International Holdings Proprietary Limited

(a major subsidiary of MultiChoice)

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms

of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

42 043 shares

Price per share

:

R116.72

Value of transaction

:

R4 907 258.96

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of

the JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Byron Du Plessis

Company

:

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of

MultiChoice)

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms

of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

42 508 shares

Price per share

:

R116.72

Value of transaction

:

R4 961 533.76

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Group company secretary

:

Carmen Miller

Company

:

MultiChoice

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms

of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

39 382 shares

Price per share

:

R116.72

Value of transaction

:

R4 596 667.04

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Maarten Koning

Company

:

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of

MultiChoice)

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of shares in terms of the

MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

8 006 shares

Price per share

:

R116.72

Value of transaction

:

R934 460.32

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Calvo Mawela

Company

:

MultiChoice

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of scheme units in terms of

the MultiChoice Group Phantom Performance Share Plan and

to be settled in MultiChoice ordinary shares

Class of securities

:

Performance share units (PSU) award

Number of units

:

9 441 units

Price per unit

:

R592.87

Value of transaction

:

R5 597 285.67

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Tim Jacobs

Company

:

MultiChoice

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of scheme units in terms of

the MultiChoice Group Phantom Performance Share Plan and

to be settled in MultiChoice ordinary shares

Class of securities

:

PSU award

Number of units

:

5 931 units

Price per unit

:

R592.87

Value of transaction

:

R3 516 311.97

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of

the JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Marc Jury

Company

:

SuperSport International Holdings Proprietary Limited

(a major subsidiary of MultiChoice)

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of scheme units in terms of

the MultiChoice Group Phantom Performance Share Plan and

to be settled in MultiChoice ordinary shares

Class of securities

:

PSU award

Number of units

:

2 759 units

Price per unit

:

R592.87

Value of transaction

:

R1 635 728.33

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Byron Du Plessis

Company

:

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of

MultiChoice)

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of awards of scheme units in terms of

the MultiChoice Group Phantom Performance Share Plan and

to be settled in MultiChoice ordinary shares

Class of securities

:

PSU award

Number of units

:

2 790 units

Price per unit

:

R592.87

Value of transaction

:

R1 654 107.30

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Maarten Koning

Company

:

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of

MultiChoice)

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of conditional units awarded in terms

of the Irdeto Restricted Share Unit Plan, which awards may be

settled in MultiChoice shares on the future vesting dates by

Irdeto Holdings BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiChoice

and the "employer company" in relation to the Irdeto

Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Class of securities

:

PSU and restricted share units (RSU) award

Number of units

:

1 667 units

Price per unit

:

$53.72

Value of transaction

:

USD 89 551.24

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Tom De Vries

Company

:

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of

MultiChoice)

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off market acceptance of conditional units awarded in terms

of the Irdeto Restricted Share Unit Plan, which awards may be

settled in MultiChoice shares on the future vesting dates by

Irdeto Holdings BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiChoice

and the "employer company" in relation to the Irdeto

Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Class of securities

:

RSU award

Number of units

:

1 241 units

Price per unit

:

$53.72

Value of transaction

:

USD 66 666.52

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Tim Jacobs

Company

:

MultiChoice

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

On market sale of shares awarded under the MultiChoice

Group Restricted Share Plan Trust accepted in June 2019.

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

7 212 shares

Volume weighted average selling

:

R118.0004

price per share

Highest selling price per share

:

R118.01

Lowest selling price per share

:

R118.00

Value of transaction

:

R851 019.32

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director

:

Byron du Plessis

Company

:

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V.

(a major subsidiary of MultiChoice)

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

On market sale of shares awarded under the MultiChoice

Group Restricted Share Plan Trust accepted in June 2019.

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

2 621 shares

Volume weighted average selling

:

R118.1336

price per share

Highest selling price per share

:

R118.16

Lowest selling price per share

:

R118.12

Value of transaction

:

R309 628.22

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Group Company Secretary

:

Carmen Miller

Company

:

MultiChoice

Date of transaction

:

20 June 2022

Nature of transaction

:

On market sale of shares awarded under the MultiChoice

Group Restricted Share Plan Trust accepted in June 2019.

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

2 031 shares

Volume weighted average selling

:

R116.8025

price per share

Highest selling price per share

:

R116.80

Lowest selling price per share

:

R116.81

Value of transaction

:

R237 225.86

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

