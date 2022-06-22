MultiChoice : Dealings in securities by directors, directors of a major subsidiary and group company secretary
06/22/2022 | 10:45am EDT
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
(incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2018/473845/06)
JSE Share Code: MCG
ISIN: ZAE000265971
("MultiChoice" or "the Company" or "the Group")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTORS OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to dealings in securities by directors, directors of a major subsidiary and the group company secretary is disclosed:
Director
:
Calvo Mawela
Company
:
MultiChoice
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms
of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
143 872 shares
Price per share
:
R116.72
Value of transaction
:
R16 792 739.84
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Tim Jacobs
Company
:
MultiChoice
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms
of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
90 383 shares
Price per share
:
R116.72
Value of transaction
:
R10 549 503.76
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of
the JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Marc Jury
Company
:
SuperSport International Holdings Proprietary Limited
(a major subsidiary of MultiChoice)
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms
of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
42 043 shares
Price per share
:
R116.72
Value of transaction
:
R4 907 258.96
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of
the JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Byron Du Plessis
Company
:
MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of
MultiChoice)
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms
of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
42 508 shares
Price per share
:
R116.72
Value of transaction
:
R4 961 533.76
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Group company secretary
:
Carmen Miller
Company
:
MultiChoice
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of restricted shares in terms
of the MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
39 382 shares
Price per share
:
R116.72
Value of transaction
:
R4 596 667.04
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Maarten Koning
Company
:
MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of
MultiChoice)
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of shares in terms of the
MultiChoice Group Restricted Share Plan Trust
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
8 006 shares
Price per share
:
R116.72
Value of transaction
:
R934 460.32
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Calvo Mawela
Company
:
MultiChoice
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of scheme units in terms of
the MultiChoice Group Phantom Performance Share Plan and
to be settled in MultiChoice ordinary shares
Class of securities
:
Performance share units (PSU) award
Number of units
:
9 441 units
Price per unit
:
R592.87
Value of transaction
:
R5 597 285.67
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Tim Jacobs
Company
:
MultiChoice
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of scheme units in terms of
the MultiChoice Group Phantom Performance Share Plan and
to be settled in MultiChoice ordinary shares
Class of securities
:
PSU award
Number of units
:
5 931 units
Price per unit
:
R592.87
Value of transaction
:
R3 516 311.97
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of
the JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Marc Jury
Company
:
SuperSport International Holdings Proprietary Limited
(a major subsidiary of MultiChoice)
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of scheme units in terms of
the MultiChoice Group Phantom Performance Share Plan and
to be settled in MultiChoice ordinary shares
Class of securities
:
PSU award
Number of units
:
2 759 units
Price per unit
:
R592.87
Value of transaction
:
R1 635 728.33
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Byron Du Plessis
Company
:
MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of
MultiChoice)
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of awards of scheme units in terms of
the MultiChoice Group Phantom Performance Share Plan and
to be settled in MultiChoice ordinary shares
Class of securities
:
PSU award
Number of units
:
2 790 units
Price per unit
:
R592.87
Value of transaction
:
R1 654 107.30
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Maarten Koning
Company
:
MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of
MultiChoice)
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of conditional units awarded in terms
of the Irdeto Restricted Share Unit Plan, which awards may be
settled in MultiChoice shares on the future vesting dates by
Irdeto Holdings BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiChoice
and the "employer company" in relation to the Irdeto
Restricted Share Unit Plan.
Class of securities
:
PSU and restricted share units (RSU) award
Number of units
:
1 667 units
Price per unit
:
$53.72
Value of transaction
:
USD 89 551.24
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Tom De Vries
Company
:
MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (a major subsidiary of
MultiChoice)
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
Off market acceptance of conditional units awarded in terms
of the Irdeto Restricted Share Unit Plan, which awards may be
settled in MultiChoice shares on the future vesting dates by
Irdeto Holdings BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiChoice
and the "employer company" in relation to the Irdeto
Restricted Share Unit Plan.
Class of securities
:
RSU award
Number of units
:
1 241 units
Price per unit
:
$53.72
Value of transaction
:
USD 66 666.52
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial on vesting
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Tim Jacobs
Company
:
MultiChoice
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
On market sale of shares awarded under the MultiChoice
Group Restricted Share Plan Trust accepted in June 2019.
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
7 212 shares
Volume weighted average selling
:
R118.0004
price per share
Highest selling price per share
:
R118.01
Lowest selling price per share
:
R118.00
Value of transaction
:
R851 019.32
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Director
:
Byron du Plessis
Company
:
MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V.
(a major subsidiary of MultiChoice)
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
On market sale of shares awarded under the MultiChoice
Group Restricted Share Plan Trust accepted in June 2019.
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
2 621 shares
Volume weighted average selling
:
R118.1336
price per share
Highest selling price per share
:
R118.16
Lowest selling price per share
:
R118.12
Value of transaction
:
R309 628.22
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained
:
Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the
JSE Listings Requirements
Group Company Secretary
:
Carmen Miller
Company
:
MultiChoice
Date of transaction
:
20 June 2022
Nature of transaction
:
On market sale of shares awarded under the MultiChoice
Group Restricted Share Plan Trust accepted in June 2019.
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
2 031 shares
Volume weighted average selling
:
R116.8025
price per share
Highest selling price per share
:
R116.80
Lowest selling price per share
:
R116.81
Value of transaction
:
R237 225.86
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial
