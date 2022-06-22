MultiChoice : Dealings in securities by directors, directors of a major subsidiary and group company secretary

Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial on vesting

Clearance obtained : Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director : Tim Jacobs

Company : MultiChoice

Date of transaction : 20 June 2022

Nature of transaction : On market sale of shares awarded under the MultiChoice

Group Restricted Share Plan Trust accepted in June 2019.

Class of securities : Ordinary shares

Number of securities : 7 212 shares

Volume weighted average selling : R118.0004

price per share

Highest selling price per share : R118.01

Lowest selling price per share : R118.00

Value of transaction : R851 019.32

Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained : Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Director : Byron du Plessis

Company : MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V.

(a major subsidiary of MultiChoice)

Date of transaction : 20 June 2022

Nature of transaction : On market sale of shares awarded under the MultiChoice

Group Restricted Share Plan Trust accepted in June 2019.

Class of securities : Ordinary shares

Number of securities : 2 621 shares

Volume weighted average selling : R118.1336

price per share

Highest selling price per share : R118.16

Lowest selling price per share : R118.12

Value of transaction : R309 628.22

Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained : Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the

JSE Listings Requirements

Group Company Secretary : Carmen Miller

Company : MultiChoice

Date of transaction : 20 June 2022

Nature of transaction : On market sale of shares awarded under the MultiChoice

Group Restricted Share Plan Trust accepted in June 2019.

Class of securities : Ordinary shares

Number of securities : 2 031 shares

Volume weighted average selling : R116.8025

price per share

Highest selling price per share : R116.80

Lowest selling price per share : R116.81

Value of transaction : R237 225.86