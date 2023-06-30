Group performance overview

MultiChoice Group (MCG or the group) continued to scale its overall subscriber base, primarily through a strong performance in the Rest of Africa. The group added 1.7m 90-day active subscribers, representing 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth, to close the year on 23.5m subscribers. The 90-day subscriber base comprised 14.2m households (60%) in the Rest of Africa and 9.3m households (40%) in South Africa.

The strong performance in the Rest of Africa, which added 1.4m subscribers, was underpinned by the decoder subsidy and marketing investments for the FIFA World Cup, which will be fully paid back by the end of 1H FY24. This together with annual price increases resulted in the Rest of Africa delivering positive trading profit for the first time since the group listed in 2019. This is an exceptional performance from the Rest of Africa team as it was achieved despite absorbing more than ZAR2.9bn in currency losses in the last four financial years.

In contrast, the South African consumer environment weakened sharply, especially in the second half of the financial year. Permanent high stages of loadshedding, interest rate hikes and elevated inflation levels have left a large portion of the group's customer base unable to watch or afford video entertainment services. Although SA 90-day subscribers grew by 0.3m YoY, lower levels of activity, represented by active days, were experienced which resulted in a 2% decline in SA revenue.