A world of more
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING for the year ended 31 March 2023
Contents
Overview
01 Executive review of our performance
Financial review
- Summary consolidated income statement
- Summary consolidated statement of comprehensive income
- Summary consolidated statement of financial position
- Summary consolidated statement of changes in equity
- Summary consolidated statement of cash flows
- Segmental review
- Notes to the summary consolidated financial statements
- Independent auditor's report on the summary consolidated financial statements
- Non-IFRSperformance measures
- Reasonable assurance report
Directorate
38 Our board of directors
Committee reports
42 Report of the audit committee
- Social and ethics committee report
- Remuneration report
Annual general meeting
- Notice of annual general meeting
- Form of proxy
- Notes to the form of proxy
- Share register analysis
- Shareholders' diary
IBC Administration and corporate information
We are Africa's leading entertainment platform and its most loved storyteller
Leveraging our unique platform and scale to build a broader consumer services ecosystem
Executive review of our performance
MultiChoice Group: Rest of Africa returns to profitability as group continues to expand
Group performance overview
MultiChoice Group (MCG or the group) continued to scale its overall subscriber base, primarily through a strong performance in the Rest of Africa. The group added 1.7m 90-day active subscribers, representing 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth, to close the year on 23.5m subscribers. The 90-day subscriber base comprised 14.2m households (60%) in the Rest of Africa and 9.3m households (40%) in South Africa.
The strong performance in the Rest of Africa, which added 1.4m subscribers, was underpinned by the decoder subsidy and marketing investments for the FIFA World Cup, which will be fully paid back by the end of 1H FY24. This together with annual price increases resulted in the Rest of Africa delivering positive trading profit for the first time since the group listed in 2019. This is an exceptional performance from the Rest of Africa team as it was achieved despite absorbing more than ZAR2.9bn in currency losses in the last four financial years.
In contrast, the South African consumer environment weakened sharply, especially in the second half of the financial year. Permanent high stages of loadshedding, interest rate hikes and elevated inflation levels have left a large portion of the group's customer base unable to watch or afford video entertainment services. Although SA 90-day subscribers grew by 0.3m YoY, lower levels of activity, represented by active days, were experienced which resulted in a 2% decline in SA revenue.
Group revenue increased 7% (4% organic) to ZAR59.1bn, with the weaker South African rand (ZAR) increasing the revenue contribution on translation of the Rest of Africa and Technology segments, that have a USD reporting currency. Subscription revenues amounted to ZAR48.6bn, up 7% YoY (4% organic), driven by the Rest of Africa that delivered a 25% YoY increase (16% organic). Advertising revenues were up a solid 7% (6% organic) supported by the FIFA World Cup and local content properties. Irdeto's revenues declined 4% (17% organic) as ongoing global supply constraints and the decision to exit all Russian based operations impacted negatively on performance. Insurance premiums grew a strong 22% YoY, with new products such as funeral cover gaining traction.
Group trading profit decreased 3% to ZAR10.0bn (up 5% organic) due to an adverse ZAR0.9bn foreign exchange impact and weaker SA earnings. This resulted in group trading profit margins decreasing from 19% to 17%. The Rest of Africa business returned to profitability and delivered trading profit of ZAR0.9bn, which is a ZAR2.8bn organic improvement from the prior year. The impact of South African macro challenges, together with the group's increased investment in Showmax, caused SA margins to contract to 24% from 31% in the prior year.
The group's established cost optimisation programme delivered a further ZAR1.3bn in cost savings, exceeding the target of ZAR0.8bn, with major contributions from renegotiated sport and general entertainment content contracts.
MultiChoice Group Limited Summary consolidated annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting for the year ended 31 March 2023
1
Executive review of our performance continued
Operating leverage (on an organic basis) for the year remained positive at +1 percentage point despite the investment in the FIFA World Cup and some once-off cost benefits in the prior year.
Core headline earnings, the board's measure of sustainable business performance, increased 2% YoY to ZAR3.5bn. This was mainly attributable to the improved contribution from the Rest of Africa and positive realised foreign exchange movements, tempered by the lower profits in SA.
Consolidated free cash flow of ZAR2.9bn was down 48% YoY. This was mainly due to working capital investment, especially around prepayments for sports rights renewals and the timing of payments brought forward due to a major financial system upgrade which went live on 1 April 2023.
As one of the largest taxpayers in Africa, the group paid direct cash taxes of ZAR3.4bn, marginally down from the prior year (FY22: ZAR3.6bn) primarily due to lower taxable profits generated in South Africa.
Net interest paid increased by ZAR283m to ZAR780m. This is mainly due to increased SA interest rates and the group's higher average debt position over the year, including a new term loan raised in February 2023, which contributed an additional ZAR351m in interest costs.
The strength of the balance sheet remains a core focus in supporting the group's future growth ambitions. ZAR7.5bn in cash and cash equivalents combined with ZAR9.0bn in available facilities, provide ZAR16.5bn in financial flexibility to fund the group's operations, including the drive to make Showmax the leading streaming platform on the African continent. This strong financial position is after ZAR3.9bn was utilised to settle the MCG and Phuthuma Nathi (PN) dividends in September and an early ZAR2.3bn settlement of the KingMakers term loan in March 2023, but includes ZAR5.1bn in cash that is not
readily accessible in the corporate cash pool. Leverage remains low with a net debt: EBITDA ratio of 1.08x at the end of March (FY22: 0.77x).
Notwithstanding liquidity constraints in Nigeria, the group managed to extract USD235m (FY22:USD240m) at an average rate of NGN684:USD (FY22: NGN553:USD) during the year. Cash holdings of ZAR1.9bn (FY22: ZAR2.3bn) held in Nigeria remain exposed to weaker currencies.
Operational performance review
General Entertainment
The group continued its strategy of investing in local content as a key differentiator of its service offering. It remains cheaper to produce, is internally owned, allowing for better utilisation, and rates better with our viewers than international content in all major markets.
This year's investment in local content accounted for 50% (FY22: 47%) of total general entertainment spend and brought the total content library to just over 76 000 hours. Five more local channels were launched in South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia and Ghana and local content production delivered 6 587 hours, an increase of 9% YoY.
The group has stepped up its focus on rolling out local adaptations of popular telenovelas with local actors and in local languages, across different regions. Not only does it provide a cost benefit to the group, but it resonates strongly with customers. An example in FY23 included 1Magic's The River which has been successfully adapted as Kina in Kenya and O Rio in Angola.
The latest seasons of Big Brother Naija and Nigerian Idols delivered record multi-platform viewership and strong growth in advertising revenues. Big Brother Titans was launched in January 2023, with housemates from South Africa and Nigeria, as a special edition of the hit reality show.
2 MultiChoice Group Limited Summary consolidated annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting for the year ended 31 March 2023
Executive review
of our performance continued
In South Africa, the group produced two co-productions to critical acclaim, with more in the pipeline. Reyka, an original co-production, was nominated for the coveted Drama Series prize at the International Emmy Awards in 2022. Strong performances by popular shows such as Mnakwethu, local adaptations of The Real Housewives franchise and The Saturday Showdown drove healthy viewership. Returning international series such as Blue Bloods, The Rookie and The Good Doctor, and shows such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and The Yellowstone franchise have also become favourites among audiences.
SuperSport
SuperSport continued to build on an already world class sports line-up by securing multi-year extensions on rights to the English Premier League, Cricket South Africa, SA Rugby, Formula 1, the new LIV Golf tour, WWE, Men and Women's Cricket World Cup's and SA Netball.
The content highlight of FY23 was the world's greatest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup. Throughout November and December 2022, the world's best football stars dazzled DStv, Showmax and GOtv customers across the continent. The offering was further differentiated by having local language commentary available in 11 languages across eight markets, which underpinned strong subscriber momentum and record levels of growth being achieved in most markets in December 2022.
The group also stepped up its investment in SuperSport Schools, culminating in the launch of a dedicated school sports television channel
- in February 2023. SuperSport Schools is gaining significant interest from advertisers due to its exponential growth in viewership and is expected to break even in FY24.
A further investment initiative was the launch of the inaugural SA20 cricket competition in January and February 2023, which brought crowds back to cricket stadiums across the country. More than 350 000 tickets were sold throughout the month-long competition, while television audiences were 33% better than the 2022 IPL. SuperSport funded a 30% stake in the SA20 business, which already generated positive cash flows in its first season.
During the year, SuperSport produced in excess of 1 000 live professional sports broadcasts across all platforms. This was delivered at a 10% lower YoY average cost per production and without any compromise in the quality of the viewing experience. The group's first broadcast of the Comrades marathon was another proud moment during FY23.
South Africa Pay-TV
The South African consumer-facing business environment faced severe challenges during FY23. At a time when consumers were already battling with interest rate hikes, elevated inflation and high levels of unemployment, loadshedding moved from being intermittent to becoming a permanent fixture in customers' lives. This has had a negative impact on the South African subscriber base and activity levels, with a noticeable increase in churn when loadshedding reaches stage 4 and above, even when consumers have disposable income. This is evidenced by the disconnect between the 0.3m growth in 90-day subscribers (that shows customers still value our products) and the 0.1m decline in the active subscriber base at the end of March (customers are more selective when they sign up to avoid periods of excessive loadshedding).
MultiChoice Group Limited Summary consolidated annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting for the year ended 31 March 2023
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MultiChoice Group Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 13:41:11 UTC.