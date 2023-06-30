MultiChoice Group Limited King IV application report

PRINCIPLE 2: The governing body should govern the ethics of the organisation in a way that supports the establishment of an ethical culture.

The board sets the tone at the top and is responsible for the monitoring and governance of the ethics of the group so that it results in the outcomes envisaged by King IV, which is detailed in its charter.

The group's values, MCG code of ethics and conduct (the Code) and related policies encompass its interaction with internal and external stakeholders and broader society. The group conducts its business dealings on the basis of compliance with applicable laws and proper regard for ethical business practices.

Management teams across the group understand and apply the code and create and maintain awareness of both the code and the MCG whistleblower policy. Reference to the code is included in the contracts of new employees (whether temporary or permanent). All employees receive ethics training as part of the induction process (whether virtual or in person). Mandatory training on the code is rolled out via an e-learning module every two years for all existing employees. Awareness campaigns are carried out periodically to ensure all employees are properly apprised of the whistleblower policies and procedures and the code.

The code applies to recruitment, performance evaluation and reward processes.

Management teams are required to monitor adherence to the code and apply a zero-tolerance policy to violations. Sanctions are in place and the necessary action is taken, which includes prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law when appropriate.

Reference to our ethical values is included in third-party procurement contracts of subsidiaries. Contractors, agents, learners and consultants who work with any group company are expected to follow the same standards of conduct.

The third-party risk management process, implemented to ensure the effective management of third parties, includes assessing ethics conduct risks such as fraud and corruption and requires specific steps to be taken, including, where appropriate, due diligence checks and specific contractual terms for certain types of contractors, agents and consultants.

In FY23, the group gifts process was revised, including the policy, segment standard operating procedures, an online gifts training module and a gifts declaration portal.

The forensic services department monitors the group's conflicts of interest disclosures and the whistleblower facility operated by Deloitte's Tip-offs Anonymous. Reported matters are investigated either internally or externally by forensic specialists as appropriate. Significant allegations of fraud are reported to the audit and risk committees. The social and ethics committee receives reports on whistleblower activity and ethics. Internal audit provides the audit, risk and social and ethics committees with an assessment of the group's ethics performance.