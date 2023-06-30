A world of more
Below is a synopsis of how MultiChoice Group Limited (MultiChoice or MCG) and its subsidiaries (collectively the group) apply the principles set out in the King IV Report on Corporate Governance™1 in South Africa 2016 (King IV) during the 2023 financial year.
PRINCIPLE 1: The governing body should lead ethically and effectively.
The directors, overseen by the chair, hold each other accountable for decision-making and ethical behaviour. They individually and collectively demonstrate integrity, competence, responsibility, accountability, fairness and transparency to provide effective leadership, which, together with management, assists in achieving strategic objectives. The MCG code of ethics and conduct (the Code) promotes a culture of ethics and conduct beyond mere legal compliance.
The induction of new directors and ongoing training of directors ensure that directors have the necessary knowledge and competence to fulfil their duties.
Adequate information is provided in the board and committee papers. Regular progress reports and presentations are provided to board members for the individual business units and on new market trends.
The group company secretary and group general counsel provide professional and independent guidance to the board collectively, and each director individually, on their duties and responsibilities and draw their attention to relevant legislation and regulations.
The board ensures proper disclosure of how it exercises its governance role. The board and its committees monitor financial, environmental, social and governance matters, as well as risks and opportunities.
Internal policy, document or process reference
Applicable policies and governance elements:
- MCG code of ethics and conduct
- Appointment induction and development of the directors' policy and induction process for new directors
- Summary of duties and liabilities of directors (MultiChoice Group board governance portal)
- Board charter
- Annual and meeting declaration of interest process
- Board presentations and progress reports
1 Copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) NPC and all if its rights are reserved.
PRINCIPLE 2: The governing body should govern the ethics of the organisation in a way that supports the establishment of an ethical culture.
The board sets the tone at the top and is responsible for the monitoring and governance of the ethics of the group so that it results in the outcomes envisaged by King IV, which is detailed in its charter.
The group's values, MCG code of ethics and conduct (the Code) and related policies encompass its interaction with internal and external stakeholders and broader society. The group conducts its business dealings on the basis of compliance with applicable laws and proper regard for ethical business practices.
Management teams across the group understand and apply the code and create and maintain awareness of both the code and the MCG whistleblower policy. Reference to the code is included in the contracts of new employees (whether temporary or permanent). All employees receive ethics training as part of the induction process (whether virtual or in person). Mandatory training on the code is rolled out via an e-learning module every two years for all existing employees. Awareness campaigns are carried out periodically to ensure all employees are properly apprised of the whistleblower policies and procedures and the code.
The code applies to recruitment, performance evaluation and reward processes.
Management teams are required to monitor adherence to the code and apply a zero-tolerance policy to violations. Sanctions are in place and the necessary action is taken, which includes prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law when appropriate.
Reference to our ethical values is included in third-party procurement contracts of subsidiaries. Contractors, agents, learners and consultants who work with any group company are expected to follow the same standards of conduct.
The third-party risk management process, implemented to ensure the effective management of third parties, includes assessing ethics conduct risks such as fraud and corruption and requires specific steps to be taken, including, where appropriate, due diligence checks and specific contractual terms for certain types of contractors, agents and consultants.
In FY23, the group gifts process was revised, including the policy, segment standard operating procedures, an online gifts training module and a gifts declaration portal.
The forensic services department monitors the group's conflicts of interest disclosures and the whistleblower facility operated by Deloitte's Tip-offs Anonymous. Reported matters are investigated either internally or externally by forensic specialists as appropriate. Significant allegations of fraud are reported to the audit and risk committees. The social and ethics committee receives reports on whistleblower activity and ethics. Internal audit provides the audit, risk and social and ethics committees with an assessment of the group's ethics performance.
Internal policy, document or process reference
Applicable policies and governance elements:
- MCG code of ethics and conduct
- MCG whistleblower policy
- MCG legal compliance policy
- MCG anti-bribery and anti-corruption policy
- MCG competition policy
- MCG sanctions policy
- MCG data privacy policy
- MultiChoice Academy training on MCG code of ethics and conduct and whistleblowing
- Board charter
- Annual employee declaration process
- Third-partyrisk management process
PRINCIPLE 3: The governing body should ensure that the organisation is and is seen to be a responsible corporate citizen.
The board, assisted by the social and ethics committee, ensures that the group is, and is seen to be, a responsible corporate citizen by having regard to not only the financial aspects of the business of the group, but also the impact that business operations have on the environment and the society within which it operates.
MCG's sustainable development policy includes the responsibility for corporate citizenship and that the group's purpose, values and strategy are aligned with the principles of responsible corporate citizenship.
The Strategy and Business Plan 2024 - 2026 includes a discrete section addressing the group's strategy in respect of and commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).
The group's businesses manage numerous corporate citizenship initiatives affecting the workplace, economy, society and environment, including (i) broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) and employment equity performance for South African subsidiaries; (ii) local employment, health and safety laws; (iii) human rights; (iv) employee development opportunities; (v) responsible tax policy; (vi) anti-fraud,anti-bribery and anti-corruption initiatives; (vii) initiatives to minimise the impact on the environment; and (viii) corporate social investment initiatives which contribute to the societies in which our businesses operate.
Internal policy, document or process reference
Applicable policies and governance elements:
- Legal compliance policy and programme
- MCG anti-bribery and anti-corruption policy
- MCG competition law compliance policy
- MCG sanctions and export controls policy
- MCG sustainable development policy
- MCG human rights policy
- MCG code of ethics and conduct
- Group's good governance guidelines
- Board charter
- MultiChoice Academy training on MCG code of ethics and conduct, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, competition law compliance and whistleblowing
- MCG social and ethics committee charter
- MCG Carbon Footprint Framework
- Strategy and Business Plan 2024 - 2026
PRINCIPLE 4: The governing body should appreciate that the organisation's core purpose, its risks and opportunities, strategy, business model, performance and sustainable development are all inseparable elements of the value-creation process.
The group's ability to create value in a sustainable manner is illustrated throughout its business model.
The board is responsible for group's performance by steering and providing strategic direction and overseeing the adoption of strategy and providing plans (which originate from management). Strategy is discussed and monitored on an ongoing basis. Strategy sessions are ordinarily held in November and/or March and are arranged as required throughout the year. The board involves independent external experts and management, as required, in such discussions.
Annually, the board approves the strategy, objectives and business plans for the ensuing financial year. Management is responsible for implementing the plans and is incentivised to do so through annual performance-related incentives linked to the group's objectives and strategy. In approving the strategy, the board takes into account sustainability aspects in long-term planning, risks and opportunities and legitimate and reasonable interests of material stakeholders.
The business plan covers short, medium, and longer-term aspects such as investing in technologies of the future. The business plan is a bottom-up/top-down inclusive process. It focuses on the sustainability of the businesses, taking account of changing economic, competitive, technological and other market conditions. The risk factors included in the business plan are monitored by the MCG risk and audit committees through quarterly risk management and assurance reviews, and bi-annual review of risk heat maps. The MCG risk and audit committees in turn report to the board on relevant issues where necessary.
The business plan includes a discrete section addressing the group's strategy in respect of and commitment to ESG.
The board oversees implementation of the Strategy and Business Plan by management against agreed performance measures and targets. Performance is monitored via regular financial updates, business segment progress reports and presentations at board meetings.
Risk management, including the implementation of controls, is an integral part of the business. In its deliberations, the board, assisted by its committees, considers the overall sustainability of the group from a 'people, profit and planet' perspective.
Internal policy, document or process reference
Applicable policies and governance elements:
- MCG sustainable development policy
- Board charter
- Strategy and Business Plan 2024 - 2026 and budget
- Group levels of authority and underlying MultiChoice group delegations of authority policy
- Company's risk appetite and risk heat map approved by the board
