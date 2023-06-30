A world of more
SOCIAL AND ETHICS COMMITTEE REPORT
for the year ended 31 March 2023
Christine Sabwa
Chair: Social and ethics committee
The social and ethics committee (SEC or committee) is a standing committee of the MultiChoice Group board of directors and is constituted in terms of the Companies Act. In accordance with the Companies Act and King IV, the committee presents this report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 (the reporting period) to stakeholders.
Committee members and meeting attendance
In line with best practice, the majority of committee members are non-executive directors. The CEO, Calvo Mawela, and the CFO, Tim Jacobs, are members of the committee. Imtiaz Patel (board chair) and relevant management attend committee meetings by invitation. In terms of its charter, the committee must meet at least biannually, prior to scheduled meetings of the board. The committee met four times during the reporting period.
The SEC committee's composition and meeting attendance for the reporting period are as follows:
Name
Attendance
Christine Sabwa (chair)
4/4
Adv Kgomotso Moroka SC
4/4
Calvo Mawela
4/4
Tim Jacobs
4/4
Dr Fatai Sanusi
4/4
100% overall committee attendance rate
Roles, responsibilities and functioning
The primary purpose of the SEC is to oversee the group's activities regarding sustainable social and economic development initiatives, including CSI, consumer relationships, labour and employment, the promotion of equality, and ethics management. The SEC assists the board with monitoring the group's actions and impacts on its stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, governments and regulators, and the societies where we operate.
The committee is responsible for ensuring and monitoring compliance with all applicable laws and relevant codes and standards relating to BBBEE, employment equity, environmental management, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, consumer relationships and human resources.
Additional responsibilities of this committee include:
- Reviewing, at least every second year, the strategies and policies of the group designed to achieve responsible corporate citizenship;
- Reviewing and approving the group's code of ethics and stakeholder management processes; and
- Reporting to shareholders as required in terms of the Companies Act.
Key activities during the reporting period include:
- Embedding and monitoring compliance with the group's code of ethics and conduct, related management processes and the organisational culture that supports ethical conduct;
- Monitoring whistleblowing and internal speak-ups across the group;
- Monitoring the group's reputational risks and current reputational standing;
- Monitoring the group's transformation (including employment equity and BBBEE verification) and CSI programmes;
- Monitoring the group's sustainable development initiatives (such as the group's environmental programmes) and consumer relationships (including data privacy programmes, compliance with laws and customer satisfaction surveys);
- Evaluating the group's performance in relation to human rights, health and safety and other labour practices;
- Assessing the group's actions in relation to the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) - while the MultiChoice Group is not a signatory to the UNGC, it has adopted the 10 principles and monitors compliance against these principles in the areas of human rights, labour, anti-bribery,anti-corruption and the environment;
- Reviewing the group's compliance with its legal compliance frameworks; and
- Monitoring the group's stakeholder engagement processes, stakeholder issues and management responses.
Future focus areas
Looking ahead, the committee will continue focusing on discharging its responsibilities in terms of its charter and entrenching reporting mechanisms to enhance oversight. Further, the committee will continue monitor and enhance its corporate citizenship policies and processes.
Discharge of the committee's responsibilities
With operations across the African continent, the MultiChoice Group understands its social and legal licence to operate depends on the value the business creates for its stakeholders and how it conducts itself. The group's integrated annual report, published annually, demonstrates its commitment to be, and be seen as, a responsible corporate citizen. The integrated annual report also details the value created for each of our stakeholders, the topical issues raised by them and how we addressed these concerns. We direct the group's stakeholders to the integrated annual report for a holistic understanding of how the business supports sustainable and responsible value creation, specifically the "Creating value", "Sustaining value" and "Governance" chapters of the integrated report.
The committee is satisfied that it has fulfilled its mandate, as set out in Regulation 43 of the Companies Act and in its charter.
As chair of the committee, Christine Sabwa will be available at the group's annual general meeting to be held on 24 August 2023 to respond to any enquiries regarding the statutory obligations of the committee.
