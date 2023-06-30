Social and ethics committee report

for the year ended 31 March 2023

Christine Sabwa

Chair: Social and ethics committee

The social and ethics committee (SEC or committee) is a standing committee of the MultiChoice Group board of directors and is constituted in terms of the Companies Act. In accordance with the Companies Act and King IV, the committee presents this report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 (the reporting period) to stakeholders.

Committee members and meeting attendance

In line with best practice, the majority of committee members are non-executive directors. The CEO, Calvo Mawela, and the CFO, Tim Jacobs, are members of the committee. Imtiaz Patel (board chair) and relevant management attend committee meetings by invitation. In terms of its charter, the committee must meet at least biannually, prior to scheduled meetings of the board. The committee met four times during the reporting period.

The SEC committee's composition and meeting attendance for the reporting period are as follows:

Name Attendance Christine Sabwa (chair) 4/4 Adv Kgomotso Moroka SC 4/4 Calvo Mawela 4/4 Tim Jacobs 4/4 Dr Fatai Sanusi 4/4

100% overall committee attendance rate

Roles, responsibilities and functioning

The primary purpose of the SEC is to oversee the group's activities regarding sustainable social and economic development initiatives, including CSI, consumer relationships, labour and employment, the promotion of equality, and ethics management. The SEC assists the board with monitoring the group's actions and impacts on its stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, governments and regulators, and the societies where we operate.

The committee is responsible for ensuring and monitoring compliance with all applicable laws and relevant codes and standards relating to BBBEE, employment equity, environmental management, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, consumer relationships and human resources.

Additional responsibilities of this committee include:

Reviewing, at least every second year, the strategies and policies of the group designed to achieve responsible corporate citizenship;

Reviewing and approving the group's code of ethics and stakeholder management processes; and

Reporting to shareholders as required in terms of the Companies Act.

