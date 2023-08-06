MultiChoice Group Limited provided earnings guidance for the year ended 31 March 2023. For the period, the company announced that Trading profit is expected to be between 0% and 5% (ZAR0.5bn) lower than the ZAR 10.3bn reported for the year ended 31 March 2022. Compared to Fiscal year 2022, the Group expects earnings per share for Fiscal year 2023 to be between 1,126 ZAR cents and 1,142 ZAR cents lower (>100%) than the Fiscal year 2022 reported earnings per share of 318 ZAR cents.