MultiChoice : Netball Fever Hits DStv This Weekend

Netball fans can catch live matches of the DStv Schools Netball Challenge provincial finals this weekend. Launched by MultiChoice earlier this year, the tournament is an exciting sports initiative that shines a spotlight on young female athletes aged between 16 to 19-years old who play netball at secondary schools across the country.

Teams are playing in two separate streams to allow all schools an equal chance of reaching the finals. The Ubuntu Stream will focus on schools in rural areas and the Batho Stream focuses on schools in urban areas.

The Machakela Mamodibo High School versus Potchefstroom Gimnasium provincial final (North West province) will be broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv channel 209) on 11 September.

Also broadcast live on 11 September on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) will be the game between Hoërskool Dinamika and Edenvale High School (Gauteng). This match is a regional play-off building up to the provincial final. Regional winners in Gauteng will play each other throughout the day until the top two teams remain to battle it out in the provincial final, which is scheduled for after 14:00.

The Gauteng provincial final will be recorded and broadcast later that day at 20:00.

In Mpumalanga, the regional playoffs are also scheduled for Saturday, with matches broadcast via streaming on the SuperSport Schools App. As in the case of Gauteng, teams will battle it out for a spot in the provincial final to be played at the end of the day.

Winners in the provincial finals from North West, Gauteng and Mpumalanga will progress to the national finals to be held from 23 - 26 September 2021.

Here, they will be joined by provincial winners from the Free State, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo - all of whom have completed their provincial finals and are now awaiting the national play-offs.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE: GAUTENG AND NORTH WEST SCHEDULE DATE EPISODE TITLE START TIME CHANNEL STATUS VENUE LOCATION 11 Sep Hoërskool Dinamika

vs

Edenvale High School 07:45 DStv channel 208 Live Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen Boksburg, Gauteng 11 Sep Machakela Mamodibo High School

vs

Potchefstroom Gimnasium 07:45 DStv channel 209 Live Hoërskool Bergsig Rustenburg, North West

REGIONAL MATCH SCHEDULE: MPUMALANGA COURT 1 COURT 2 COURT 3 COURT 4 COURT 5 09:00 ROUND 1 u/14 *Batho Pool B Secunda vs HTSM u/14 *Batho Pool A Ligbron vs Delmas u/14 **Ubuntu Langalibalele vs Idlangemabala u/14 Ubuntu Coronation vs Hlomani 09:25 ROUND 2 u/17 Batho Pool A Secunda vs Delmas u/17 Batho Pool B NHS vs MHS u/17 Ubuntu Coronation vs Hlomani 10:15 ROUND 3 u/14 Batho Pool A NHS vs Ligbron u/14 Batho Pool B Ermelo vs Oosterland u/14 Batho Pool A MHS vs Delmas u/14 Ubuntu Idlangemabala vs Plaston Academy 10:40 ROUND 4 u/17 Batho Pool A HTSM vs Delmas u/17 Ubuntu Hlomani vs Idlangemabala u/17 Batho Pool B MHS vs Ermelo u/14 Ubuntu Langalibalele vs Coronation 11:20 ROUND 5 u/14 Batho Pool B HTSM vs Ermelo u/14 Batho Pool A MHS vs Ligbron u/14 Batho Pool B Secunda vs Oosterland u/14 Batho Pool A NHS vs Delmas u/14 Ubuntu Hlomani vs Plaston Academy 11:45 ROUND 6 u/17 Batho Pool A HTSM vs Secunda u/17 Batho Pool B NHS vs Ermelo u/17 Ubuntu Coronation vs Idlangemabala u/14 Ubuntu Idlangemabala vs Coronation 12:25 ROUND 7 u/14 Batho Pool B Secunda vs Ermelo u/14 Batho Pool B HTSM vs Oosterland u/14 Ubuntu Langalibalele vs Hlomani u/14 Ubuntu Coronation vs Plaston Academy 12:50

ROUND 8 u/14 Batho Pool A MHS vs NHS u/14 Ubuntu Idlangemabala vs Hlomani 13:15 ROUND 9 Game 1 Batho u/14 Winner Pool A vs Runner up Pool B Game 2 Batho u/14 Winner Pool B vs Runner up Pool A Game 3 Batho u/17 Winner Pool A vs Runner up Pool B Game 4 Batho u/17 Winner Pool B vs Runner up Pool A u/14 Ubuntu Langalibalele vs Plaston Academy 13:50 ROUND 10 Finals Batho u/14 Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2 Third position playoffs Batho u/14 Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2 Finals Batho u/17 Winner Game 3 vs Winner Game 4 Third position playoffs Batho u/17 Loser Game 3 vs Loser Game 4 14:30 FINISHED

'We are extremely proud of the teams who have made it through to the regional and provincial leg of the tournament, despite delays and setbacks during the suspension of school sports as a result of COVID-19. Good luck to everyone participating in the national play-offs. The time is now for our female athletes to show off their talents,' said Joe Heshu, MultiChoice Group Executive for Corporate Affairs.