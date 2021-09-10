MultiChoice : Netball Fever Hits DStv This Weekend

-
Netball fans can catch live matches of the DStv Schools Netball Challenge provincial finals this weekend. Launched by MultiChoice earlier this year, the tournament is an exciting sports initiative that shines a spotlight on young female athletes aged between 16 to 19-years old who play netball at secondary schools across the country.
Teams are playing in two separate streams to allow all schools an equal chance of reaching the finals. The Ubuntu Stream will focus on schools in rural areas and the Batho Stream focuses on schools in urban areas.
The Machakela Mamodibo High School versus Potchefstroom Gimnasium provincial final (North West province) will be broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv channel 209) on 11 September.
Also broadcast live on 11 September on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) will be the game between Hoërskool Dinamika and Edenvale High School (Gauteng). This match is a regional play-off building up to the provincial final. Regional winners in Gauteng will play each other throughout the day until the top two teams remain to battle it out in the provincial final, which is scheduled for after 14:00.
The Gauteng provincial final will be recorded and broadcast later that day at 20:00.
In Mpumalanga, the regional playoffs are also scheduled for Saturday, with matches broadcast via streaming on the SuperSport Schools App. As in the case of Gauteng, teams will battle it out for a spot in the provincial final to be played at the end of the day.
Winners in the provincial finals from North West, Gauteng and Mpumalanga will progress to the national finals to be held from 23 - 26 September 2021.
Here, they will be joined by provincial winners from the Free State, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo - all of whom have completed their provincial finals and are now awaiting the national play-offs.
|
BROADCAST SCHEDULE: GAUTENG AND NORTH WEST
|
SCHEDULE DATE
|
EPISODE TITLE
|
START TIME
|
CHANNEL
|
STATUS
|
VENUE
|
LOCATION
|
11 Sep
|
Hoërskool Dinamika
vs
Edenvale High School
|
07:45
|
DStv channel 208
|
Live
|
Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen
|
Boksburg, Gauteng
|
11 Sep
|
Machakela Mamodibo High School
vs
Potchefstroom Gimnasium
|
07:45
|
DStv channel 209
|
Live
|
Hoërskool Bergsig
|
Rustenburg, North West
|
REGIONAL MATCH SCHEDULE: MPUMALANGA
|
|
COURT 1
|
COURT 2
|
COURT 3
|
COURT 4
|
COURT 5
|
09:00
ROUND 1
|
|
u/14
*Batho Pool B
Secunda vs HTSM
|
u/14
*Batho Pool A
Ligbron vs Delmas
|
u/14
**Ubuntu
Langalibalele vs Idlangemabala
|
u/14
Ubuntu
Coronation vs Hlomani
|
09:25
ROUND 2
|
|
u/17
Batho Pool A
Secunda vs Delmas
|
u/17
Batho Pool B
NHS vs MHS
|
u/17
Ubuntu
Coronation vs Hlomani
|
|
10:15
ROUND 3
|
u/14
Batho Pool A
NHS vs Ligbron
|
u/14
Batho Pool B
Ermelo vs Oosterland
|
u/14
Batho Pool A
MHS vs Delmas
|
|
u/14
Ubuntu
Idlangemabala vs Plaston Academy
|
10:40
ROUND 4
|
|
u/17
Batho Pool A
HTSM vs Delmas
|
u/17
Ubuntu
Hlomani vs Idlangemabala
|
u/17
Batho Pool B
MHS vs Ermelo
|
u/14
Ubuntu
Langalibalele vs Coronation
|
11:20
ROUND 5
|
u/14
Batho Pool B
HTSM vs Ermelo
|
u/14
Batho Pool A
MHS vs Ligbron
|
u/14
Batho Pool B
Secunda vs Oosterland
|
u/14
Batho Pool A
NHS vs Delmas
|
u/14
Ubuntu
Hlomani vs Plaston Academy
|
11:45
ROUND 6
|
u/17
Batho Pool A
HTSM vs Secunda
|
u/17
Batho Pool B
NHS vs Ermelo
|
|
u/17
Ubuntu
Coronation vs Idlangemabala
|
u/14
Ubuntu
Idlangemabala vs Coronation
|
12:25
ROUND 7
|
u/14
Batho Pool B
Secunda vs Ermelo
|
u/14
Batho Pool B
HTSM vs Oosterland
|
u/14
Ubuntu
Langalibalele vs Hlomani
|
u/14
Ubuntu
Coronation vs Plaston Academy
|
|
12:50
ROUND 8
|
u/14
Batho Pool A
MHS vs NHS
|
u/14
Ubuntu
Idlangemabala vs Hlomani
|
|
|
|
13:15
ROUND 9
|
Game 1
Batho u/14
Winner Pool A vs Runner up Pool B
|
Game 2
Batho u/14
Winner Pool B vs Runner up Pool A
|
Game 3
Batho u/17
Winner Pool A vs Runner up Pool B
|
Game 4
Batho u/17
Winner Pool B vs Runner up Pool A
|
u/14
Ubuntu
Langalibalele vs Plaston Academy
|
13:50
ROUND 10
|
Finals
Batho u/14
Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2
|
Third position playoffs
Batho u/14
Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2
|
Finals
Batho u/17
Winner Game 3 vs Winner Game 4
|
Third position playoffs
Batho u/17
Loser Game 3 vs Loser Game 4
|
|
14:30
|
FINISHED
'We are extremely proud of the teams who have made it through to the regional and provincial leg of the tournament, despite delays and setbacks during the suspension of school sports as a result of COVID-19. Good luck to everyone participating in the national play-offs. The time is now for our female athletes to show off their talents,' said Joe Heshu, MultiChoice Group Executive for Corporate Affairs.
Disclaimer

MultiChoice Group Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.