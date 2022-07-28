Log in
    MCG   ZAE000265971

MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED

(MCG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
121.50 ZAR   +0.76%
03:28aMULTICHOICE : Publication of Integrated Annual Report
PU
03:18aMULTICHOICE : FY22 integrated annual report (low res)
PU
03:18aMULTICHOICE : FY22 integrated annual report (high res)
PU
MultiChoice : Publication of Integrated Annual Report

07/28/2022 | 03:28am EDT
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2018/473845/06)

JSE Share Code: MCG

ISIN: ZAE000265971

("MultiChoice" or "the Company" or "the Group")

Publication of Integrated Annual Report

With reference to the Company's announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) on 30 June 2022, regarding its notice of annual general meeting, no change statement and availability of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Compliance Report, shareholders are advised that the Company has today published its integrated annual report on its website.

By clicking on the link www.investors.multichoice.com/integrated-annual-reports,shareholders can access the reports listed below:

  1. Integrated annual report;
  2. The summarised consolidated financial statements and notice of AGM booklet; and
  3. Company and consolidated annual financial statements.

Copies of these documents can be obtained from the Company's registered office.

Randburg

28 July 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Important notice

Shareholders should take note that, pursuant to a provision of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation, MultiChoice is permitted to reduce the voting rights of shares in MultiChoice (including MultiChoice shares deposited in terms of the American Depositary Share ("ADS") facility) so that the aggregate voting power of MultiChoice shares that are presumptively owned or held by foreigners to South Africa (as envisaged in the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation) will not exceed 20% of the total voting power in MultiChoice. This is to ensure compliance with certain statutory requirements applicable to South Africa. For this purpose, MultiChoice will presume in particular that:

  • all MultiChoice shares deposited in terms of the MultiChoice ADS facility are owned or held by foreigners to South Africa, regardless of the actual nationality of the MultiChoice ADS holder; and
  • all shareholders with an address outside of South Africa on the register of MultiChoice will be deemed to be foreigners to South Africa, irrespective of their actual nationality or domicilium, unless such shareholder can provide proof, to the satisfaction of the MultiChoice board, that it should not be deemed to be a foreigner to South Africa, as envisaged in article 40.1.3 of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation.

Shareholders are referred to the provisions of the MultiChoice memorandum of incorporation available at www.multichoice.com for further detail. If shareholders are in any doubt as to what action to take, they should seek advice from their broker, attorney or other professional adviser.

Disclaimer

MultiChoice Group Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
