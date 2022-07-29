MultiChoice : Social and ethics committee report

MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
Social and ethics committee report for the year ended 31 March 2022
Building Africa's leading entertainment ecosystem
Social and ethics committee report
Membership and meeting attendance
|
Christine Sabwa (chair)
|
4/4
|
|
Adv Kgomotso Moroka SC
|
4/4
|
|
Nolo Letele(1)
|
3/3
|
|
Calvo Mawela
|
4/4
|
|
Tim Jacobs
|
4/4
|
Christine Sabwa
|
Dr Fatai Sanusi
|
4/4
|
Chair: Social and ethics committee
|
|
100% overall committee attendance rate
Roles and responsibilities
The social and ethics committee's primary purpose is to oversee the group's activities regarding sustainable social and economic development initiatives, including CSI, consumer relationships, labour and employment, the promotion of equality and ethics management. This committee is responsible for ensuring and monitoring compliance with all applicable laws, and relevant codes and standards relating to BBBEE, employment equity, environmental management, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, consumer relationships and HR.
Additional responsibilities of this committee include:
-
Reviewing, at least every second year, the strategies and policies of the group designed to achieve responsible corporate citizenship
-
Reviewing and approving the group code of ethics and the group's stakeholder management processes
-
Reporting to shareholders as required in terms of the Companies Act
Members are Christine Sabwa (committee chair), Adv Kgomotso Moroka SC, Dr Fatai Sanusi,
Calvo Mawela and Tim Jacobs.
The social and ethics committee confirms it received and considered sufficient and relevant information to fulfil its duties.
Focus areas for the year
-
Nolo retired with effect from 1 December 2021.
