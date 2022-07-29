Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  MultiChoice Group Limited
  News
  Summary
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED

(MCG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
119.95 ZAR   -1.28%
MultiChoice : Social and ethics committee report

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED

Social and ethics committee report for the year ended 31 March 2022

Building Africa's leading entertainment ecosystem

Social and ethics committee report

Membership and meeting attendance

Christine Sabwa (chair)

4/4

Adv Kgomotso Moroka SC

4/4

Nolo Letele(1)

3/3

Calvo Mawela

4/4

Tim Jacobs

4/4

Christine Sabwa

Dr Fatai Sanusi

4/4

Chair: Social and ethics committee

100% overall committee attendance rate

Roles and responsibilities

The social and ethics committee's primary purpose is to oversee the group's activities regarding sustainable social and economic development initiatives, including CSI, consumer relationships, labour and employment, the promotion of equality and ethics management. This committee is responsible for ensuring and monitoring compliance with all applicable laws, and relevant codes and standards relating to BBBEE, employment equity, environmental management, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, consumer relationships and HR.

Additional responsibilities of this committee include:

  • Reviewing, at least every second year, the strategies and policies of the group designed to achieve responsible corporate citizenship
  • Reviewing and approving the group code of ethics and the group's stakeholder management processes
  • Reporting to shareholders as required in terms of the Companies Act

Members are Christine Sabwa (committee chair), Adv Kgomotso Moroka SC, Dr Fatai Sanusi,

Calvo Mawela and Tim Jacobs.

The social and ethics committee confirms it received and considered sufficient and relevant information to fulfil its duties.

Focus areas for the year

ONLINE

For more information, refer to our full social and ethics report available online at

www.investors.multichoice.com/integrated-annual-reports.

  1. Nolo retired with effect from 1 December 2021.

MultiChoice Group Social and ethics committee report 2022 / 01

Disclaimer

MultiChoice Group Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
