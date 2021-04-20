Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MultiChoice Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCG   ZAE000265971

MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED

(MCG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MultiChoice : Lusikisiki school boasts new Let's Play sports field

04/20/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News: 20 April 2021
More than 1200 children from Mqikela High School in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape can now enjoy a variety of sports on their brand-new Let's Play sports field.

The field, donated by MultiChoice, was officially accepted by the school and the Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Fezeka Nkomonye, at a ceremony today.

'To us this is not just a court, but speaks directly to the strides we are making in bridging the gap between urban and rural schools. It speaks to social cohesion and creating a conducive environment for all our kids to compete in and be recognised not because of where they come from, but because of their talent,' said MEC for Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Fezeka Nkomonye.

The multi-purpose playing field can be used for five different sporting codes: hockey, 5-a-side soccer, tennis, volleyball and netball. In addition to the field, the school also received Let's Play Coach-in-a-Bag kit. The coach responsible for sport at the schools will undergo training in new physical education methodologies to ensure the sports fields are optimally utilised.

'A wise man once said - if you build it, they will come. This is what is at the heart of our Let's Play fields initiatives. We create a space for children and teachers to foster a love of being active and discover new sports. Let's Play builds fields and so much more. We also equip teachers to inspire the children to be more active and to enjoy playing a sport. Who knows, some of these kids might be our future stars on SuperSport!,' said MultiChoice SA CEO, Nyiko Shiburu.

'We are growing a healthier generation, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education. Being more active helps kids to be healthier, which helps them to concentrate better that leads to a better academic performance.'

MultiChoice has been partnering with the Eastern Cape's Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture for two years, specifically to develop grassroots sport in the province. The focus is on football, rugby and netball. The company has hosted the DStv Diski Challenge and SuperSport Rugby Challenge festivals in the province for the past six years.

'Our partnerships with the private sector are crucial in assisting us as government in promoting this equal society we all want. We call on more businesses or organisations to come on board and work with us in dealing with not only infrastructure, but also systemic challenges our rural province faces,' MEC Fezeka Nkomonye added.

Let's Play gives disadvantaged schools and communities across South Africa, and especially in rural areas, access to state-of-the-art sporting facilities. Since 2015, Let's Play has invested R20 million in these facilities and has trained 315 schoolteachers in new Physical Education methodologies. With UNICEF as its partner, this initiative has reached more than 1.5 million children.

For more on Let's Play, go to SuperSport.com or follow this link: The Let's Play Initiative - More info | SuperSport

For further media queries

Sandile Luthuli

0826619959

sandile.luthuli@multichoice.co.za

SHARE

Disclaimer

MultiChoice Group Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
11:18aMULTICHOICE  : Lusikisiki school boasts new Let's Play sports field
PU
04/06MULTICHOICE  : Innovation Fund gives Innovators a break
PU
04/02MULTICHOICE  : Covid-19 - How MultiChoice Donations, Packages Have Helped Nigeri..
AQ
04/01MULTICHOICE  : SuperSport Let's Play is launching My First Swing
PU
03/26MULTICHOICE  : Creating an Ecosystem to Boost Local Content Quality
AQ
03/10MULTICHOICE  : Setting regional TV stations up for success
PU
02/15MULTICHOICE  : R207 million in Phuthuma Nathi dividends unclaimed
PU
02/03MULTICHOICE  : DStv Launches First Original Pan-African Lifestyle Channel Honey
AQ
01/28MULTICHOICE  : to develop the next generation of Scriptwriters
PU
01/28MULTICHOICE  : Growing the next generation of storytellers
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52 052 M 3 643 M 3 643 M
Net income 2021 3 241 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2021 13 031 M 912 M 912 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 4,78%
Capitalization 54 515 M 3 829 M 3 815 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 894
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MultiChoice Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 144,00 ZAR
Last Close Price 127,71 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Calvo Phedi Mawela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Neil Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Imtiaz Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Gerdus van Eeden Group Chief Technology Officer
Bradley John Eliot Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED-4.69%3 829
VIVENDI SE8.42%37 331
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-3.74%18 810
BOLLORé SE24.48%14 843
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.20%10 284
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.0.00%5 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ