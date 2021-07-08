MultiChoice : Nigeria to freeze MultiChoice Africa accounts to recover $4.4 billion

ABUJA, July 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's revenue service said on
Thursday it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of media
entertainment firm MultiChoice Africa and its Nigerian
subsidiary for breaching agreements and denying access to their
records for auditing.
The firms are part of South Africa-based MultiChoice Group,
which provides television and other entertainment services
across Africa.
The banks would have to recover 1.8 trillion naira ($4.4
billion) in outstanding tax obligations from MultiChoice Africa
and MultiChoice Nigeria, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)
said in a statement.
"It was discovered that the companies persistently breached
all agreements and undertakings with the Service, they would not
promptly respond to correspondences, they lacked data integrity
and are not transparent as they continually deny FIRS access to
their records," FIRS said.
MultiChoice Group in South Africa said it would issue a
statement soon. A representative of its Nigerian subsidiary
could not immediately be reached by phone for comment.
FIRS said the Nigerian subsidiary contributed the biggest
share of revenue to the Multichoice group.
($1 = 411.0000 naira)
