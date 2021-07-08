Log in
    MCG   ZAE000265971

MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED

(MCG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
MultiChoice : Nigeria to freeze MultiChoice Africa accounts to recover $4.4 billion

07/08/2021 | 04:51am EDT
ABUJA, July 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's revenue service said on Thursday it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of media entertainment firm MultiChoice Africa and its Nigerian subsidiary for breaching agreements and denying access to their records for auditing.

The firms are part of South Africa-based MultiChoice Group, which provides television and other entertainment services across Africa.

The banks would have to recover 1.8 trillion naira ($4.4 billion) in outstanding tax obligations from MultiChoice Africa and MultiChoice Nigeria, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said in a statement.

"It was discovered that the companies persistently breached all agreements and undertakings with the Service, they would not promptly respond to correspondences, they lacked data integrity and are not transparent as they continually deny FIRS access to their records," FIRS said.

MultiChoice Group in South Africa said it would issue a statement soon. A representative of its Nigerian subsidiary could not immediately be reached by phone for comment.

FIRS said the Nigerian subsidiary contributed the biggest share of revenue to the Multichoice group.

($1 = 411.0000 naira) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Mark Potter and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 410 M 3 654 M 3 654 M
Net income 2021 3 439 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2021 12 960 M 904 M 904 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 51 155 M 3 566 M 3 567 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 894
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MultiChoice Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 119,84 ZAR
Average target price 144,50 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvo Phedi Mawela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Neil Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Imtiaz Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Gerdus van Eeden Group Chief Technology Officer
Bradley John Eliot Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED-10.57%3 515
VIVENDI SE7.85%35 382
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-6.03%18 806
BOLLORÉ SE35.78%16 172
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.91%10 142
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-15.33%4 944