MultiChoice : wins big at the SAFTAs

A total win of 47 Golden Horns at this year's prestigious 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) cements MultiChoice status as Africa's Most Loved Storyteller, delivering the best in local content.

Mzansi Magic's Gomora walked away with a golden horn for the Most Popular TV Show/Telenovela as voted by the public. Gomora highlights the inequalities between the rich and the poor and how fine the line between the two can be and stars SAFTA winner Katlego Danke, Connie Chiume and Ama Qamata.

DStvchannels Mzansi Magic, 1Magic, kykNETand M-Netas well as streaming service Showmax'sdaring and dazzling stories told daily by South Africa's top-drawer acting talent and production wizards led the local content pack, winning big in several categories.

It has been an all around great weekend for MultiChoice, taking home key categories like Best Telenovela (M-Net's Legacy), Best Film (kykNET's Griekwastad), Best Structured Soapie Reality Show (Showmax's Life With Kelly Khumalo), Best Documentary Feature (Showmax's How To Steal A Country), Best Made-For-TV Documentary (SuperSport's Chasing The Sun) and Best Short Film (Showmax's Address Unknown), among others.

'All the Golden Horns received by our storytellers demonstrate the breadth, depth and diversity of MultiChoice's content across its various platforms. A win for MultiChoice is a win for the local TV and film industry that we continue to unceasingly invest in. We are hugely proud that programming from our flagship channels M-Net, kykNET, 1Magic and Mzansi Magic has been recognised and are celebrating the fact that ShowMax Originals are also some of the most loved shows,' says Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video.

Last year around 4 000 hours of local content was produced by the group in multiple languages and across many different countries.

'This awards ceremony is dedicated to the talent and production teams who continue to excel despite the immense pressure our industry endured this past year, as we battle the pandemic. Thank you to the hearts and minds that contribute to our industry's growth and society at large,' concludes Phahle.

Menzi Ngubane is The King of Storytelling

The late Menzi Ngubane's final on-screen performance earned him a SAFTA for Best Actor - Telenovela for his depiction of villainous Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya, which ended its eighth and final season earlier this year. Gomora Season 1 received the Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela.

Watch Gomora on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), Monday - Friday, 8PM and binge all episodes on Showmax. Catch up on Isibaya and binge all the episodes on Showmax.

Legacy Reigns

M-Net's Legacy (DStv channel 101), which premiered in September last year, was crowned the Best Telenovela at its SAFTA debut, while award-winning veteran actress Michelle Botes (Angelique Price on Legacy) won her first SAFTA as the Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela. Other M-Net wins on the night include:

Best Actress - TV Drama: Kate Liquorish (Abi - Still Breathing)

Kate Liquorish (Abi - Still Breathing) Best Actor - TV Drama: Brandon Auret (Danny - Still Breathing)

Brandon Auret (Danny - Still Breathing) Best Current Affairs Programme: Carte Blanche: Women's Month Special (Combined Artists)

Catch Legacy on M-Net (DStv channel 101), Monday - Thursday, 7PM, and binge all the episodes on Showmax.

Binge Still Breathingon Showmax.

kykNET Wins With Lekker Local

kykNET's(DStv channel 144) stars also had a good night: Clint Brink won Best Actor - TV Soap in a stellar performance as Steve Abrahams in Binnelanders. Gerrit Schoonhoven who passed away earlier this year was one of the directing team that won Best Directing - TV Soap for the medical series in its 15th season. James Borthwick was named Best Actor - TV Comedy for the second time as Ferdie in kykNET's Hotel, which also earned Martelize Kolver Best Supporting Actress as Brenda. June van Merch also won her first SAFTA for Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama in the title role in Sara Se Geheim. Other wins are:

Best Feature Film: Griekwastad (SCENE23)

Griekwastad (SCENE23) Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film: Griekwastad (Jozua Malherbe)

Griekwastad (Jozua Malherbe) Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap:Binnelanders

Catch Griekwastad on Showmax.

Watch Binnerlanders on kykNET's (DStv Channel 144), Monday - Friday, 7:30PM and binge all the episodes on Showmax.

The River Does It Again

The most awarded show at last year's SAFTAs (taking home 10 awards) collected six Golden Horns this year. Sindi Dlathu, fresh from a SAFTA win last year, took Best Actress in a Telenovela for her exceptional performance as Lindiwe. Meshack Mavuso Magabane who portrays Nsizwa, is the Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela. The telenovela also won Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela.

Watch The River on 1Magic (DStv channel 103), Monday - Friday, 8PM and binge all the episodes on Showmax.

Stream On

Life With Kelly Khumaloemerged as the winner of The Best Structured Soapie Reality TV Show ahead of two other Showmax Originals: Lebo M: Coming Homeand Somizi & Mohale: The Union. Season 2 of Life With Kelly Khumalo is currently streaming on Showmax.

Showmax's How To Steal A Countrywon four awards, including Best Documentary, while SuperSport's Chasing the Sun, the inspiring story of the Springbok's triumph at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, was named Best Made-For-TV Documentary and also took home a cinematography craft award. Showmax's Loving Thokoza, starring Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, and Address Unknownwon Best Made-for-TV Film and Short Film respectively.

Full List of Multichoice SAFTA Winners

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela: Gomora (Seriti Films) | Mzansi Magic Best Telenovela: Legacy (Tshedza Pictures) | M-Net 101 Best Feature Film: Griekwastad (SCENE23) | kykNET Best Short Film: v (Green Leaf Films) | Showmax Best Actress - Telenovela: Sindi Dlathu (Lindiwe - The River) | 1Magic Best Actress - TV Drama: Kate Liquorish (Abi - Still Breathing) | M-Net 101 Best Actor - Telenovela: Menzi Ngubane (Judas Nqwenya - Isibaya) | Mzansi Magic Best Actor - TV Soap: Clint Brink (Steve Abrahams - Binnelanders) | kykNET Best Actor - TV Drama: Brandon Auret (Danny - Still Breathing) | M-Net 101 Best Actor -TV Comedy: James Borthwick (Ferdie - Hotel) | kykNET Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela: Michelle Botes (Angelique Price - Legacy) | M-Net 101 Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama: June van Merch (Sara - Sara se Geheim) | kykNET Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy: Martelize Kolver (Brenda - Hotel) | kykNET Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela: Meshack Mavuso Magabane (Nsizwa - The River) | 1Magic Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film: Griekwastad (Jozua Malherbe) | kykNET Best Structured Soapie Reality Show: Life with Kelly Khumalo (Barleader TV) | Showmax Best Documentary Feature:How to Steal a Country (Rehad Desai and Mark Kaplan) | Showmax Best Made for TV Documentary:Chasing the Sun (SuperSport, SA Rugby and T+W) | SuperSport Best Competition Reality Show:Celebrity Mystery Box (Brightfire Pictures) | Mzansi Magic Best International Format Show:Hoor My, Sien My, Soen My (Afrokaans Film & Television) | kykNET Best Current Affairs Programme:Carte Blanche: Women's Month Special (Combined Artists) | M-Net 101 Best Variety Show: Republiek van Zoid Afrika (Brainwave Productions) | kykNET Best Entertainment Programme:Maak My Famous - Showcase (All Star Entertainment) | kykNET Best Made for TV Movie:Loving Thokoza (Black Brain Pictures) | Showmax Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela: Gomora Season 1 (Thabang Moleya, Nthabiseng Mokoena, Nozipho Nkelemba and Lefuno Nekhabambe) | Mzansi Magic Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap :Binnelanders (Danie Joubert, Roché Knoesen, Riaan Meij, Charl van Biljon, Gerrit Schoonhoven and Jaco Vermeulen) | kykNET Best Achievement in Directing -TV Drama:Tydelik Terminaal (Etienne Fourie and Elanie Rupping) | kykNET Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary: How to Steal a Country (Rehad Desai and Mark Kaplan) | Showmax Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela: The River (Gwydion Beynon and Phathutshedzo Makwarela) | On 1Magic Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Comedy:Black Tax (Byron Abrahams, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Rous and Meren Reddy) | BET and Showmax Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama: Housekeepers (Portia Gumede, Duduzile Mabaso, Lufuno Nemungadi and Lidudumalingani) | Mzansi Magic Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film: Toorbos (René van Rooyen) | kykNET Best Achievement In Original Music/Score - Telenovela:The River (Brendan Jury) | 1Magic Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - TV Drama: Lockdown (Kurt Slabbert, Jamela Vuma & Mandla Ngcongwane) | Showmax Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Feature Film: Toorbos (Andries Smit) | kykNET Best Achievement in Editing - Telenovela:The River (Bongi Malefo, Edgar Sibaya, Sphiwe Nhlumayo & Ula Oelsen) | 1Magic Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama:Still Breathing (Miriam Arndt and Alistair Thomas) | M-Net 101 Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary:How to Steal a Country (Megan Gill ) | Showmax Best Achievement in Editing - Feature Film: Griekwastad (Lucian Barnard) | kykNET Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela:The River (Ben Oelsen & Tladi Mabuya) | 1Magic Best Achievement in Sound - Documentary:How to Steal a Country (Charlotte Buys) | Showmax Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela: Legacy (Trevor Brown) | M-Net 101 Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary:Chasing the Sun (Carter Devin) | SuperSport Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/Telenovela:Legacy (Zandile Mncwango) | M-Net 101 Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy (Jenny Sprawson) | M-Net 101 Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama:Trackers (Babalwa Mtshiselwa) | M-Net 101 Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/Telenovela:Legacy (Amanda Scholtz) | M-Net 101

