JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African pay television company Multichoice Group said on Wednesday its half-year profit fell by 5%, impacted by foreign exchange headwinds, streaming trading losses and a lower contribution from its home market.
For the six months ended Sept.30, its core headline earnings was 1.9 billion rand ($105 million).
($1 = 18.1353 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)
