MultiChoice Group specializes in creating and securing digital platforms for video entertainment, connected transport and connected industries loT. Net sales by revenue source are mainly divided between sales of subscriptions (82.2%), advertising space (7.1%), set-top boxes (3.4%), licenses (2.8%) and technical installation services (0.6%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: South Africa (64.5%), Africa (32.8%), Europe (2.1%) and other (0.6%).

Sector Broadcasting