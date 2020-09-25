Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Multiconsult ASA    MULTI   NO0010734338

MULTICONSULT ASA

(MULTI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 09/25 04:55:23 am
94 NOK   -1.05%
05:00aMULTICONSULT : Developing an innovative energy system at Senja
PU
09/24MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
09/23MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multiconsult : Developing an innovative energy system at Senja

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:00am EDT

The local communities Senjahopen and Husøy on the island of Senja in Troms county are vulnerable to grid outages and have a great need for strengthening the power grid. Particularly the fish processing industry in the two communities, which is outgrowing the existing electrical infrastructure, will benefit from the project.

Innovative solution and pilot plant

Smart Senja will develop the energy system of the future. Through innovative use of smart control systems, photovoltaic systems and energy storage in batteries, the project will contribute to balancing the grid in an innovative way. The goal is to put in place a satisfactory energy supply. At the same time, the facilities will serve as large-scale pilot facilities for further research and development.

Increased stability in the power supply

Electrical energy storage is one of the solutions the project is working with. In early 2019 Enova granted NOK 38.7 million in support of the project. Each of the battery plants will be of significant sizes compared to the other plants in mainland Norway.

- The battery systems enable rapid realisation of improved supply locally. They will provide the necessary support for the stability and operation of the distribution network. In the event of a power failure, the system will supply vulnerable parts of the local community , explains Sverre Skalleberg Gjerde, Project Manager at Multiconsult.

Security of supply in the future

Society's demand for a secure energy supply is increasing. Gjerde believes that the project will provide important experiences for how to find optimal solutions for network development in combination with new technologies, and thus ensure future security of energy supplies in vulnerable local communities.

In the project, Multiconsult delivers power system analyzes and dimensioning calculations related to the preliminary project. In addition, Multiconsult is contributing to the design of supporting documents for the acquisition of energy storage with the use of batteries. The work is carried out in close collaboration with Troms Kraft Nett, which is very satisfied with the collaboration.

- Multiconsult has made good and important contributions along the way, and I think we have collaborated well in the project, says Troms Kraft Nett's Project Manager, Julien Moisan.

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MULTICONSULT ASA
05:00aMULTICONSULT : Developing an innovative energy system at Senja
PU
09/24MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
09/23MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
09/22MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
09/21MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
09/18MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
09/17MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
09/16MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
09/16MULTICONSULT : KORR*Share buy back
AQ
09/15MULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 696 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2020 157 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net Debt 2020 939 M 98,8 M 98,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 2 560 M 268 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart MULTICONSULT ASA
Duration : Period :
Multiconsult ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTICONSULT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 80,00 NOK
Last Close Price 95,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target -15,8%
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grethe Bergly Chief Executive Officer
Bård Martin Mikkelsen Chairman
Johan Arntzen Chief Operating Officer
Hans-Jørgen Wibstad Chief Financial Officer
Hanne Rønneberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTICONSULT ASA31.94%268
CINTAS CORPORATION18.42%33 428
TELEPERFORMANCE19.83%17 378
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.13%13 172
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.16%12 861
NEXI S.P.A39.30%12 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group