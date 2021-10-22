Log in
Multiconsult : Opening of the new MUNCH museum

10/22/2021 | 09:54am EDT
"To participate in developing the new MUNCH museum is an exciting and inspiring project for Multiconsult, and especially to use engineering to preserve the works of Norway's most famous artist," says Executive Vice President Geir Juterud, who himself has been involved in the development of MUNCH.

Multiconsult have been involved from the sketch project in 2010 and throughout the design and construction phase, on behalf of Oslobygg KF. The new building itself is 58 meters above 13 floors, has sustainable solutions and is designed by the architect estudio Herreros and LPO architects.

- The special thing is that the building is adapted to function as a museum. There are several technical challenges related to climatization and other conditions that have been solved in a very good way. The architecture is also an exciting and interesting factor in this project," says Juterud.

The museum has 11 exhibition halls, a gross area of over 26,000 m2, and includes archives, preservation workshops, offices, meeting rooms, restaurants and shops.

Read more about the new MUNCH museum.

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 13:53:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 3 786 M 454 M 454 M
Net income 2021 255 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net Debt 2021 863 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 4 734 M 567 M 567 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 927
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart MULTICONSULT ASA
Duration : Period :
Multiconsult ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTICONSULT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 173,50 NOK
Average target price 190,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grethe Bergly Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Jørgen Wibstad Chief Financial Officer
Bård Martin Mikkelsen Chairman
Johan Arntzen Chief Operating Officer
Hanne Rønneberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTICONSULT ASA34.50%567
CINTAS CORPORATION20.14%43 911
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.59%24 415
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.86%14 295
EDENRED SE5.77%14 241
LG CORP.-1.34%12 821