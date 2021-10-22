Multiconsult : Opening of the new MUNCH museum

"To participate in developing the new MUNCH museum is an exciting and inspiring project for Multiconsult, and especially to use engineering to preserve the works of Norway's most famous artist," says Executive Vice President Geir Juterud, who himself has been involved in the development of MUNCH.

Multiconsult have been involved from the sketch project in 2010 and throughout the design and construction phase, on behalf of Oslobygg KF. The new building itself is 58 meters above 13 floors, has sustainable solutions and is designed by the architect estudio Herreros and LPO architects.

- The special thing is that the building is adapted to function as a museum. There are several technical challenges related to climatization and other conditions that have been solved in a very good way. The architecture is also an exciting and interesting factor in this project," says Juterud.

The museum has 11 exhibition halls, a gross area of over 26,000 m2, and includes archives, preservation workshops, offices, meeting rooms, restaurants and shops.

