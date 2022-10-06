Multiconsult : Share buyback

6. October 2022

From 28. September 2022 until 6. October 2022, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 23,414 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 132.1730 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 28. Sep. 2022 2,000 130.8000 261,600 29. Sep. 2022 3,900 129.6858 505,775 30. Sep. 2022 4,000 131.7085 526,834 3. Oct. 2022 1,714 131.3524 225,138 4. Oct. 2022 4,000 133.7750 535,100 5. Oct. 2022 3,900 133.3380 520,018 6. Oct. 2022 3,900 133.3933 520,234 Previously disclosed

buybacks under the

programme

(accumulated) 19,298 134.8408 2,602,157 Accumulated under

the buyback

programme 42,712 133.3783 5,696,856 The issuer's holding of own shares: Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 47,983 This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 0.17 %

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 19. September 2022

The duration of the buyback programme: 6. December 2022

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 47,983 own shares, corresponding to 0.17% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 19. September 2022.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:

Gaute Christensen, VP Communications

Phone: +47 911 70 188

E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no