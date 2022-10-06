Multiconsult : Share buyback

From 28. September 2022 until 6. October 2022, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 23,414 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 132.1730 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|
Overview of transactions
|
Date
|
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|
28. Sep. 2022
|
2,000
|
130.8000
|
261,600
|
29. Sep. 2022
|
3,900
|
129.6858
|
505,775
|
30. Sep. 2022
|
4,000
|
131.7085
|
526,834
|
3. Oct. 2022
|
1,714
|
131.3524
|
225,138
|
4. Oct. 2022
|
4,000
|
133.7750
|
535,100
|
5. Oct. 2022
|
3,900
|
133.3380
|
520,018
|
6. Oct. 2022
|
3,900
|
133.3933
|
520,234
|
|
Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated)
|
19,298
|
134.8408
|
2,602,157
|
Accumulated under
the buyback
programme
|
42,712
|
133.3783
|
5,696,856
|
The issuer's holding of own shares:
|
Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares:
|
47,983
|
This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI:
|
0.17 %
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 19. September 2022
The duration of the buyback programme: 6. December 2022
After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 47,983 own shares, corresponding to 0.17% of Multiconsult's share capital.
For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 19. September 2022.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no
Media:
Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
Phone: +47 911 70 188
E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no