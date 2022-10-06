Advanced search
Multiconsult : Share buyback

10/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 19. September 2022 a non-discretionary agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for the repurchase of up to 500,000 of its ordinary shares in the market in connection with its employee share purchase programme in 2022.

6. October 2022

From 28. September 2022 until 6. October 2022, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 23,414 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 132.1730 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions
Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
28. Sep. 2022 2,000 130.8000 261,600
29. Sep. 2022 3,900 129.6858 505,775
30. Sep. 2022 4,000 131.7085 526,834
3. Oct. 2022 1,714 131.3524 225,138
4. Oct. 2022 4,000 133.7750 535,100
5. Oct. 2022 3,900 133.3380 520,018
6. Oct. 2022 3,900 133.3933 520,234
Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated) 		19,298 134.8408 2,602,157
Accumulated under
the buyback
programme 		42,712 133.3783 5,696,856
The issuer's holding of own shares:
Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 47,983
This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 0.17 %

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 19. September 2022
The duration of the buyback programme: 6. December 2022

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 47,983 own shares, corresponding to 0.17% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 19. September 2022.

Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:
Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
Phone: +47 911 70 188
E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 20:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
