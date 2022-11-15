Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Multiconsult ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULTI   NO0010734338

MULTICONSULT ASA

(MULTI)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-15 am EST
137.00 NOK    0.00%
01:22pMulticonsult : Share buyback
PU
01:09pMulticonsult ASA - Share buyback
AQ
11/10Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
AQ
Multiconsult : Share buyback

11/15/2022 | 01:22pm EST
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 19. September 2022 a non-discretionary agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for the repurchase of up to 500,000 of its ordinary shares in the market in connection with its employee share purchase programme in 2022.

15. November 2022

From 7. november 2022 until 15. November 2022, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 24,327 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 133.9621 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions
Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
7. nov. 2022 2,804 131.8842 369,803
8. nov. 2022 813 131.4470 106,866
9. nov. 2022 5,039 131.3510 661,878
10. nov. 2022 2,376 128.1758 304,546
11. nov. 2022 2,375 134.4557 319,332
14. nov. 2022 10,920 137.0394 1,496,470
15. nov. 2022 0 - 0
Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated) 		121,631 130.0017 15,812,236
Accumulated under
the buyback
programme 		145,958 130.6618 19,017,131
The issuer's holding of own shares:
Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 151,229
This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 0.55%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 19. September 2022
The duration of the buyback programme: 6. December 2022

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 151,229 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 19. September 2022.

Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:
Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
Phone: +47 911 70 188
E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 18:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
