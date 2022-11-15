Multiconsult : Share buyback

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 19. September 2022 a non-discretionary agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for the repurchase of up to 500,000 of its ordinary shares in the market in connection with its employee share purchase programme in 2022.
From 7. november 2022 until 15. November 2022, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 24,327 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 133.9621 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Overview of transactions
Date
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
7. nov. 2022
2,804
131.8842
369,803
8. nov. 2022
813
131.4470
106,866
9. nov. 2022
5,039
131.3510
661,878
10. nov. 2022
2,376
128.1758
304,546
11. nov. 2022
2,375
134.4557
319,332
14. nov. 2022
10,920
137.0394
1,496,470
15. nov. 2022
0
-
0
Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated)
121,631
130.0017
15,812,236
Accumulated under
the buyback
programme
145,958
130.6618
19,017,131
The issuer's holding of own shares:
Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares:
151,229
This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI:
0.55%
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 19. September 2022
The duration of the buyback programme: 6. December 2022
After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 151,229 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of Multiconsult's share capital.
For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 19. September 2022.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
