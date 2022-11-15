Multiconsult : Share buyback

15. November 2022

From 7. november 2022 until 15. November 2022, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 24,327 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 133.9621 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 7. nov. 2022 2,804 131.8842 369,803 8. nov. 2022 813 131.4470 106,866 9. nov. 2022 5,039 131.3510 661,878 10. nov. 2022 2,376 128.1758 304,546 11. nov. 2022 2,375 134.4557 319,332 14. nov. 2022 10,920 137.0394 1,496,470 15. nov. 2022 0 - 0 Previously disclosed

buybacks under the

programme

(accumulated) 121,631 130.0017 15,812,236 Accumulated under

the buyback

programme 145,958 130.6618 19,017,131 The issuer's holding of own shares: Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 151,229 This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 0.55%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 19. September 2022

The duration of the buyback programme: 6. December 2022

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 151,229 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 19. September 2022.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:

Gaute Christensen, VP Communications

Phone: +47 911 70 188

E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no