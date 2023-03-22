Advanced search
    MULTI   NO0010734338

MULTICONSULT ASA

(MULTI)
  Report
22 March 2023
138.20 NOK   +0.58%
04:33pMulticonsult : Share buyback
PU
04:07pMulticonsult ASA - Share buyback
AQ
03/16Multiconsult : Annual Report 2022 (inkl. ESG-rapport)
PU
Multiconsult : Share buyback

03/22/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 4 January 2023 a non-discretionary agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for the repurchase of up to 260 000 of its ordinary shares in the market in connection with the share loan agreement with its largest shareholder Stiftelsen Multiconsult and expected annual management bonus compensation programme.

22. March 2023

From 14 - 22 March 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 48 183 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 137.8859 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions
Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
14. mar. 2023 4 577 136.3127 623 903
15. mar. 2023 4 200 135.9467 570 976
16. mar. 2023 4 300 131.4744 565 340
17. mar. 2023 7 600 130.9105 994 920
20. mar. 2023 9 500 134.1229 1 274 168
21. mar. 2023 8 506 138.8245 1 180 841
22. mar. 2023 9 500 137.6878 1 308 034
Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated) 		100 123 139.1401 13 931 121
Accumulated under
the buyback
programme 		148 306 137.8859 20 449 303

Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares:

176 319

This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 0.64%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 4 January 2023
The duration of the buyback programme: 5 June 2023

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 176 319 own shares, corresponding to 0.64% of Multiconsult's share capital. For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 4 January 2023.

Attachement:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no /psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:
Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor
Phone: +47 924 55 663
E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

Attachments

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:32:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
