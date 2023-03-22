Multiconsult : Share buyback

22. March 2023

From 14 - 22 March 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 48 183 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 137.8859 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 14. mar. 2023 4 577 136.3127 623 903 15. mar. 2023 4 200 135.9467 570 976 16. mar. 2023 4 300 131.4744 565 340 17. mar. 2023 7 600 130.9105 994 920 20. mar. 2023 9 500 134.1229 1 274 168 21. mar. 2023 8 506 138.8245 1 180 841 22. mar. 2023 9 500 137.6878 1 308 034 Previously disclosed

buybacks under the

programme

(accumulated) 100 123 139.1401 13 931 121 Accumulated under

the buyback

programme 148 306 137.8859 20 449 303 Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 176 319 This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 0.64%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 4 January 2023

The duration of the buyback programme: 5 June 2023

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 176 319 own shares, corresponding to 0.64% of Multiconsult's share capital. For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 4 January 2023.

Attachement:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

