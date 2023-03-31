Advanced search
    MULTI   NO0010734338

MULTICONSULT ASA

(MULTI)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:28 2023-03-31 am EDT
147.60 NOK   +0.27%
02:28pMulticonsult : Share buyback
PU
03/29Multiconsult signs call-off options for the new Rikshospitalet and Aker hospital
AQ
03/27Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
AQ
Multiconsult : Share buyback

03/31/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 4 January 2023 a non-discretionary agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for the repurchase of up to 260 000 of its ordinary shares in the market in connection with the share loan agreement with its largest shareholder Stiftelsen Multiconsult and expected annual management bonus compensation programme.

31. March 2023

From 23 - 31 March 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 54 973 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 142.0267 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions
Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
23. mar. 2023 9 594 137.7456 1 321 531
24. mar. 2023 7 700 137.0235 1 055 081
27. mar. 2023 8 414 142.6203 1 200 007
28. mar. 2023 10 286 142.3386 1 464 095
29. mar. 2023 9 000 143.4481 1 291 033
30. mar. 2023 1 296 147.4994 191 159
31. mar. 2023 8 683 147.9589 1 284 727
Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated) 		148 306 137.8859 20 449 303
Accumulated under
the buyback
programme 		203 279 139.0057 28 256 937
Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 231 292
This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 0.84%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 4 January 2023

The duration of the buyback programme: 5 June 2023

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 231 292 own shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 4 January 2023.

Attachement:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no /psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:

Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor

Phone: +47 924 55 663

E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

