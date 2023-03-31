Multiconsult : Share buyback

31. March 2023

From 23 - 31 March 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 54 973 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 142.0267 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 23. mar. 2023 9 594 137.7456 1 321 531 24. mar. 2023 7 700 137.0235 1 055 081 27. mar. 2023 8 414 142.6203 1 200 007 28. mar. 2023 10 286 142.3386 1 464 095 29. mar. 2023 9 000 143.4481 1 291 033 30. mar. 2023 1 296 147.4994 191 159 31. mar. 2023 8 683 147.9589 1 284 727 Previously disclosed

buybacks under the

programme

(accumulated) 148 306 137.8859 20 449 303 Accumulated under

the buyback

programme 203 279 139.0057 28 256 937 Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 231 292 This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 0.84%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 4 January 2023

The duration of the buyback programme: 5 June 2023

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 231 292 own shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 4 January 2023.

Attachement:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no /psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:

Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor

Phone: +47 924 55 663

E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no