Multiconsult : Share buyback

From 23 - 31 March 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 54 973 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 142.0267 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|
Overview of transactions
|
Date
|
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|
23. mar. 2023
|
9 594
|
137.7456
|
1 321 531
|
24. mar. 2023
|
7 700
|
137.0235
|
1 055 081
|
27. mar. 2023
|
8 414
|
142.6203
|
1 200 007
|
28. mar. 2023
|
10 286
|
142.3386
|
1 464 095
|
29. mar. 2023
|
9 000
|
143.4481
|
1 291 033
|
30. mar. 2023
|
1 296
|
147.4994
|
191 159
|
31. mar. 2023
|
8 683
|
147.9589
|
1 284 727
|
|
Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated)
|
148 306
|
137.8859
|
20 449 303
|
Accumulated under
the buyback
programme
|
203 279
|
139.0057
|
28 256 937
|
Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares:
|
231 292
|
|
This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI:
|
0.84%
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 4 January 2023
The duration of the buyback programme: 5 June 2023
After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 231 292 own shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Multiconsult's share capital.
For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 4 January 2023.
Attachement:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no /psmj@multiconsult.no
Media:
Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor
Phone: +47 924 55 663
E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no