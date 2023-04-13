Multiconsult : Share buyback

13. April 2023

From 3 - 13 April 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 56 721 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 155.7506 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 3. apr. 2023 6 021 149.4611 899 905 4. apr. 2023 11 100 153.9852 1 709 236 5. apr. 2023 9 600 154.7960 1 486 042 11. apr. 2023 11 100 157.8176 1 751 775 12. apr. 2023 10 400 157.9327 1 642 500 13. apr. 2023 8 500 158.2199 1 344 869 Previously disclosed

buybacks under the

programme

(accumulated) 203 279 139.0057 28 256 937 Accumulated under

the buyback

programme 260 000 142.6587 37 091 264 Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 288 013 This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 1.05%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 4 January 2023

The duration of the buyback programme: 5 June 2023

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 288 013 own shares, corresponding to 1.05% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 4 January 2023.

Attachment:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

