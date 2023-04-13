Advanced search
Multiconsult : Share buyback

04/13/2023 | 01:05pm EDT
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 4 January 2023 a non-discretionary agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for the repurchase of up to 260 000 of its ordinary shares in the market in connection with the share loan agreement with its largest shareholder Stiftelsen Multiconsult and expected annual management bonus compensation programme.

13. April 2023

From 3 - 13 April 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 56 721 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 155.7506 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions
Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
3. apr. 2023 6 021 149.4611 899 905
4. apr. 2023 11 100 153.9852 1 709 236
5. apr. 2023 9 600 154.7960 1 486 042
11. apr. 2023 11 100 157.8176 1 751 775
12. apr. 2023 10 400 157.9327 1 642 500
13. apr. 2023 8 500 158.2199 1 344 869
Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated) 		203 279 139.0057 28 256 937
Accumulated under
the buyback
programme 		260 000 142.6587 37 091 264
Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 288 013
This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 1.05%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 4 January 2023

The duration of the buyback programme: 5 June 2023

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 288 013 own shares, corresponding to 1.05% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 4 January 2023.

Attachment:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no /psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:

Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor
Phone: +47 924 55 663
E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

Attachments

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 17:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
