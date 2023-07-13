Del
13. July 2023

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 5 July 2023 a non-discretionary agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for the repurchase of up to 500 000 of its ordinary shares in the market with employee share saving programme and executive management bonus schemes, or as consideration in connection with acquisitions.

From 5 - 13 July 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 12 000 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 157.8997 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions
DateAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
5. Jul. 20231 850156.6630289 827
6. Jul. 20232 000156.9015313 803
7. Jul. 2023683155.869106 459
10. Jul. 20231 900158.1434300 472
11. Jul. 20231 967158.4969311 763
12. Jul. 20231 850158.6335293 472
13. Jul. 20231 750159.4286279 000
Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated)		--

-

Accumulated under
the buyback
programme		12 000157.89971 894 796
Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares:46 451
This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI:0.17%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 54 July 2023

The duration of the buyback programme: 28 november 2023

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 46 451 own shares, corresponding to 0.17% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 5 July 2023.

Attachement:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail:ir@multiconsult.no /psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:

Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor

Phone: +47 924 55 663

E-mail:caam@multiconsult.no

