13. July 2023
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 5 July 2023 a non-discretionary agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for the repurchase of up to 500 000 of its ordinary shares in the market with employee share saving programme and executive management bonus schemes, or as consideration in connection with acquisitions.
From 5 - 13 July 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 12 000 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 157.8997 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Overview of transactions
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|5. Jul. 2023
|1 850
|156.6630
|289 827
|6. Jul. 2023
|2 000
|156.9015
|313 803
|7. Jul. 2023
|683
|155.869
|106 459
|10. Jul. 2023
|1 900
|158.1434
|300 472
|11. Jul. 2023
|1 967
|158.4969
|311 763
|12. Jul. 2023
|1 850
|158.6335
|293 472
|13. Jul. 2023
|1 750
|159.4286
|279 000
|Previously disclosed
buybacks under the
programme
(accumulated)
|-
|-
-
|Accumulated under
the buyback
programme
|12 000
|157.8997
|1 894 796
|Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares:
|46 451
|This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI:
|0.17%
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 54 July 2023
The duration of the buyback programme: 28 november 2023
After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 46 451 own shares, corresponding to 0.17% of Multiconsult's share capital.
For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 5 July 2023.
Attachement:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail:ir@multiconsult.no /psmj@multiconsult.no
Media:
Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor
Phone: +47 924 55 663
E-mail:caam@multiconsult.no
