13. July 2023

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 5 July 2023 a non-discretionary agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for the repurchase of up to 500 000 of its ordinary shares in the market with employee share saving programme and executive management bonus schemes, or as consideration in connection with acquisitions.

From 5 - 13 July 2023, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 12 000 own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 157.8997 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 5. Jul. 2023 1 850 156.6630 289 827 6. Jul. 2023 2 000 156.9015 313 803 7. Jul. 2023 683 155.869 106 459 10. Jul. 2023 1 900 158.1434 300 472 11. Jul. 2023 1 967 158.4969 311 763 12. Jul. 2023 1 850 158.6335 293 472 13. Jul. 2023 1 750 159.4286 279 000 Previously disclosed

buybacks under the

programme

(accumulated) - - - Accumulated under

the buyback

programme 12 000 157.8997 1 894 796 Multiconsult ASA owns a total of own shares: 46 451 This corresponds to the following percentage of share capital in MULTI: 0.17%

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 54 July 2023

The duration of the buyback programme: 28 november 2023

After the above-mentioned transactions Multiconsult owns a total of 46 451 own shares, corresponding to 0.17% of Multiconsult's share capital.

For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the stock exchange notification from 5 July 2023.

Attachement:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail:ir@multiconsult.no /psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:

Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor

Phone: +47 924 55 663

E-mail:caam@multiconsult.no

