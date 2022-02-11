Multiconsult : Solid fourth quarter and full year result

The overall market outlook for Multiconsult's services is expected to remain good and stable across all five business areas. A high activity level is expected in both the public and private sector. Furthermore, increased spending is expected on infrastructure, and the growing market for sustainability and solutions connected to the "green shift". At the beginning of 2022 we have experienced good sales. The board of directors proposes a dividend of NOK 6.00 per share to be paid as ordinary dividend for 2021.

"I am pleased that we deliver solid profitability, good sales and maintain a strong market position in the fourth quarter, and in 2021 as a whole. Through important strategic acquisitions we have strengthened our market position and our capabilities to offer our customers the best solutions. In a year impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, I would particularly like to thank our employees for their dedication and efforts in dealing with the challenges caused by the pandemic, and extensive home office situation. Looking forward, we see a high activity level and increased opportunities in providing solutions to support our clients in the "green shift" and developing sustainable solutions. We will continue our growth journey, leveraging on our strong business platform, solid market position and client base - combined with highly skilled people and strong partnerships." says Grethe Bergly, CEO of Multiconsult ASA.