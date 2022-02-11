Log in
    MULTI   NO0010734338

MULTICONSULT ASA

(MULTI)
Multiconsult : Solid fourth quarter and full year result

02/11/2022
The overall market outlook for Multiconsult's services is expected to remain good and stable across all five business areas. A high activity level is expected in both the public and private sector. Furthermore, increased spending is expected on infrastructure, and the growing market for sustainability and solutions connected to the "green shift". At the beginning of 2022 we have experienced good sales. The board of directors proposes a dividend of NOK 6.00 per share to be paid as ordinary dividend for 2021.

"I am pleased that we deliver solid profitability, good sales and maintain a strong market position in the fourth quarter, and in 2021 as a whole. Through important strategic acquisitions we have strengthened our market position and our capabilities to offer our customers the best solutions. In a year impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, I would particularly like to thank our employees for their dedication and efforts in dealing with the challenges caused by the pandemic, and extensive home office situation. Looking forward, we see a high activity level and increased opportunities in providing solutions to support our clients in the "green shift" and developing sustainable solutions. We will continue our growth journey, leveraging on our strong business platform, solid market position and client base - combined with highly skilled people and strong partnerships." says Grethe Bergly, CEO of Multiconsult ASA.

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 803 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2021 224 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net Debt 2021 348 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 4 189 M 479 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 183
Free-Float 58,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 155,00 NOK
Average target price 170,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grethe Bergly Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Jørgen Wibstad Chief Financial Officer & Head-M&A
Bård Martin Mikkelsen Chairman
Johan Arntzen Chief Operating Officer
Anton Arnesen Group Compliance Officer
