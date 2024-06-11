11 Jun 2024 18:43 CEST
Multiconsult ASA
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 3 June 2024 a non-discretionary
agreement with DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA for the repurchase of up to
500 000 of its ordinary shares in the market with employee share saving
programme and executive management bonus schemes.
From 3 - 11 June 2024, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 29 019 own
shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 151.9042 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Overview of
transactions
Date Aggregated daily Weighted average Total daily
volume (number of share price per day transaction value
shares) (NOK) (NOK)
03.06.2024 1 941 150.7154 292 539
04.06.2024 4 879 151.5405 739 366
05.06.2024 4 460 152.0000 677 920
06.06.2024 4 215 151.9982 640 672
07.06.2024 4 879 151.6710 740 003
10.06.2024 4 879 152.3315 743 225
11.06.2024 3 766 152.5179 574 382
Previously 0 - -
disclosed
buybacks
under the
programme
(accumulated)
Accumulated 29 019 151.9042 4 408 108
under
the buyback
programme
After the 40 710
above
-mentioned
Multiconsult
ASA owns a
total of own
shares:
This 0.15%
corresponds
to the
following
percentage of
share capital
in MULTI:
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 3 June 2024.
The duration of the buyback programme: 29 November 2024.
For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the
stock exchange notification from 3 June 2024.
Attachment:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been
carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this release and
available at www.newsweb.no.
The buyback programme is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by
Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the
disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities
Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / (ir@multiconsult.no%20/) psmj@multiconsult.no
Media:
Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
Phone: +47 911 70 188
E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no
