Multiconsult ASA - Status on share buy-back

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 3 June 2024 a non-discretionary

agreement with DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA for the repurchase of up to

500 000 of its ordinary shares in the market with employee share saving

programme and executive management bonus schemes.



From 3 - 11 June 2024, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 29 019 own

shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 151.9042 per share.



Aggregated overview of transactions per day:



Overview of

transactions

Date Aggregated daily Weighted average Total daily

volume (number of share price per day transaction value

shares) (NOK) (NOK)

03.06.2024 1 941 150.7154 292 539

04.06.2024 4 879 151.5405 739 366

05.06.2024 4 460 152.0000 677 920

06.06.2024 4 215 151.9982 640 672

07.06.2024 4 879 151.6710 740 003

10.06.2024 4 879 152.3315 743 225

11.06.2024 3 766 152.5179 574 382



Previously 0 - -

disclosed

buybacks

under the

programme

(accumulated)



Accumulated 29 019 151.9042 4 408 108

under

the buyback

programme



After the 40 710

above

-mentioned

Multiconsult

ASA owns a

total of own

shares:



This 0.15%

corresponds

to the

following

percentage of

share capital

in MULTI:



Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 3 June 2024.

The duration of the buyback programme: 29 November 2024.



For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the

stock exchange notification from 3 June 2024.



Attachment:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been

carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this release and

available at www.newsweb.no.



The buyback programme is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by

Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the

disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities

Trading Act.



For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / (ir@multiconsult.no%20/) psmj@multiconsult.no



Media:

Gaute Christensen, VP Communications

Phone: +47 911 70 188

E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621206_2024_06_11_Trade_log_MULTI_week_1_2024.pdf

