Multiconsult ASA - Status on share buy-back

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 3 June 2024 a non-discretionary

agreement with DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA for the repurchase of up to

500 000 of its ordinary shares in the market with employee share saving

programme and executive management bonus schemes.



From 2-10 July 2024, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 24 543 own shares

at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 161.4416 per share.



Aggregated overview of transactions per day:



Overview of

transactions

Date Aggregated daily Weighted average Total daily

volume (number of share price per day transaction value

shares) (NOK) (NOK)

02.07.2024 1 808 158.9530 287 387

03.07.2024 4 879 160.3936 782 560

04.07.2024 2 743 160.5000 440 252

05.07.2024 3 975 161.4711 641 848

08.07.2024 2 416 160.2303 387 116

09.07.2024 4 879 161.8497 789 665

10.07.2024 3 843 164.8280 633 434



Previously 59 143 153.5713 9 082 670

disclosed

buybacks

under the

programme

(accumulated)



Accumulated 83 686 155.8795 13 044 932

under

the buyback

programme



After the 95 377

above

-mentioned

Multiconsult

ASA owns a

total of own

shares:



This 0.34%

corresponds

to the

following

percentage of

share capital

in MULTI:



Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 3 June 2024.

The duration of the buyback programme: 29 November 2024.



For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the

stock exchange notification from 3 June 2024.



Attachment:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been

carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this release and

available at www.newsweb.no.



The buyback programme is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by

Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the

disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities

Trading Act.



For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / (ir@multiconsult.no%20/) psmj@multiconsult.no



Media:

Gaute Christensen, VP Communications

Phone: +47 911 70 188

E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

623396_2024_07_10_Tradelog_MULTI_week_4_2024_xlsb.pdf

