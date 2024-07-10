Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 3 June 2024 a non-discretionary
agreement with DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA for the repurchase of up to
500 000 of its ordinary shares in the market with employee share saving
programme and executive management bonus schemes.
From 2-10 July 2024, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 24 543 own shares
at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 161.4416 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Overview of
transactions
Date Aggregated daily Weighted average Total daily
volume (number of share price per day transaction value
shares) (NOK) (NOK)
02.07.2024 1 808 158.9530 287 387
03.07.2024 4 879 160.3936 782 560
04.07.2024 2 743 160.5000 440 252
05.07.2024 3 975 161.4711 641 848
08.07.2024 2 416 160.2303 387 116
09.07.2024 4 879 161.8497 789 665
10.07.2024 3 843 164.8280 633 434
Previously 59 143 153.5713 9 082 670
disclosed
buybacks
under the
programme
(accumulated)
Accumulated 83 686 155.8795 13 044 932
under
the buyback
programme
After the 95 377
above
-mentioned
Multiconsult
ASA owns a
total of own
shares:
This 0.34%
corresponds
to the
following
percentage of
share capital
in MULTI:
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 3 June 2024.
The duration of the buyback programme: 29 November 2024.
For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the
stock exchange notification from 3 June 2024.
Attachment:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been
carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this release and
available at www.newsweb.no.
The buyback programme is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by
Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the
disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities
Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / (ir@multiconsult.no%20/) psmj@multiconsult.no
Multiconsult ASA is a Norway-based specialist in engineering design, consultancy and architecture services. Its business concept is to deliver multidisciplinary consultancy, creating value for customers, shareholders, employees and the group. The groupâs principal activities involve multidisciplinary consultancy, design, planning, project supervision, project management, geotechnical site surveys, verification and controls in Norway. It provides engineering services in Sweden and Poland in addition to architecture services in all three Scandinavian countries. The Companyâs business activities are divided into five segments: Region Oslo, Region Norway, Energy, International, and a segment for the subgroup LINK Arkitektur.