Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 3 June 2024 a non-discretionary
agreement with DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA for the repurchase of up to
500 000 of its ordinary shares in the market with employee share saving
programme and executive management bonus schemes.
From 31 July - 8 August 2024, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 9 466
own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 164.6611 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Overview of
transactions
Date Aggregated daily Weighted average Total daily
volume (number of share price per day transaction value
shares) (NOK) (NOK)
31.07.2024 2 470 169.4628 418 573
01.08.2024 707 168.8006 119 342
02.08.2024 883 167.7384 148 113
05.08.2024 3 062 158.0116 483 832
06.08.2024 1 173 166.1684 194 916
07.08.2024 612 165.5596 101 322
08.08.2024 559 165.6243 92 584
Previously 112 718 158.5691 17 873 587
disclosed
buybacks
under the
programme
(accumulated)
Accumulated 122 184 159.0410 19 432 269
under
the buyback
programme
After the 133 875
above
-mentioned
Multiconsult
ASA owns a
total of own
shares:
This 0.48%
corresponds
to the
following
percentage of
share capital
in MULTI:
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 3 June 2024.
The duration of the buyback programme: 29 November 2024.
For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the
stock exchange notification from 3 June 2024.
Attachment:
An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been
carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this release and
available at www.newsweb.no.
The buyback programme is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by
Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the
disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities
Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / (ir@multiconsult.no%20/) psmj@multiconsult.no
Multiconsult ASA published this content on
08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 August 2024 16:37:07 UTC.
Multiconsult ASA is a Norway-based specialist in engineering design, consultancy and architecture services. Its business concept is to deliver multidisciplinary consultancy, creating value for customers, shareholders, employees and the group. The groupâs principal activities involve multidisciplinary consultancy, design, planning, project supervision, project management, geotechnical site surveys, verification and controls in Norway. It provides engineering services in Sweden and Poland in addition to architecture services in all three Scandinavian countries. The Companyâs business activities are divided into five segments: Region Oslo, Region Norway, Energy, International, and a segment for the subgroup LINK Arkitektur.