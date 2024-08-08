Multiconsult ASA - Status on share buy-back

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) announced on 3 June 2024 a non-discretionary

agreement with DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA for the repurchase of up to

500 000 of its ordinary shares in the market with employee share saving

programme and executive management bonus schemes.



From 31 July - 8 August 2024, Multiconsult ASA has purchased a total of 9 466

own shares at Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 164.6611 per share.



Aggregated overview of transactions per day:



Overview of

transactions

Date Aggregated daily Weighted average Total daily

volume (number of share price per day transaction value

shares) (NOK) (NOK)

31.07.2024 2 470 169.4628 418 573

01.08.2024 707 168.8006 119 342

02.08.2024 883 167.7384 148 113

05.08.2024 3 062 158.0116 483 832

06.08.2024 1 173 166.1684 194 916

07.08.2024 612 165.5596 101 322

08.08.2024 559 165.6243 92 584



Previously 112 718 158.5691 17 873 587

disclosed

buybacks

under the

programme

(accumulated)



Accumulated 122 184 159.0410 19 432 269

under

the buyback

programme



After the 133 875

above

-mentioned

Multiconsult

ASA owns a

total of own

shares:



This 0.48%

corresponds

to the

following

percentage of

share capital

in MULTI:



Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 3 June 2024.

The duration of the buyback programme: 29 November 2024.



For further information regarding the share buyback program, please see the

stock exchange notification from 3 June 2024.



Attachment:

An overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been

carried out during the buyback programme is attached to this release and

available at www.newsweb.no.



The buyback programme is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). This is information made public by

Multiconsult pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the

disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities

Trading Act.



For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / (ir@multiconsult.no%20/) psmj@multiconsult.no



Media:

Gaute Christensen, VP Communications

Phone: +47 911 70 188

E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

624768_2024_08_08_Tradelog_MULTI_week_7_2024_xlsb.pdf

