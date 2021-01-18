Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Multiconsult ASA    MULTI   NO0010734338

MULTICONSULT ASA

(MULTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multiconsult : introduces first hybrid drilling rig

01/18/2021 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'This is the closest thing to a green geotechnical drilling rig that exists, and we are looking forward to starting to use it', says Vidar Baafjord, who heads Multiconsult's geotechnical survey section. Multiconsult's new hybrid rig, the GM 100 GT Hybrid, is completely unique.

'As far as we know, there are currently no equivalent hybrid drilling rigs operating in Norway or elsewhere in the world. It's really exciting to be the first company to introduce an innovative rig like this', says Baafjord.

Significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions

Multiconsult set the specification for the new hybrid rig, which has been supplied by the Finnish company Geomachine OY, through its service partner PTO Teknikk AS.

When the rig enters operation, it will run on electricity if there is a 400V/63A temporary power supply available on site. It can then be used for most kinds of soil sampling and soil penetration tests. When there is not an electricity supply, the motor will run on a biofuel like HVO 100 diesel, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70-90 percent compared with using fossil fuel diesel.

'As a result, the rig will produce significantly lower on-site emissions compared with the equivalent rigs that are currently used', says Baafjord. An additional benefit is that the rig will produce much less engine noise when running on electricity.

Setting the standard

No-one has previously specified or supplied a hybrid drilling rig of this kind. Multiconsult wanted to change that, and the company made clear its requirements to its supplier when it took the decision to purchase a new drilling rig.

'Our ambition is to put our industry on a more sustainable course. That includes challenging our suppliers to develop and offer sustainable solutions. The new hybrid rig is very much in line with that ambition, and we are very proud to be the first compsny to introduce this innovation', says Therese Bodding Sæthre, who heads Multiconsult's Geo, Water and Environment business unit.

To her there are clear synergies between the new hybrid rig and the requirement for a fossil fuel-free construction site being imposed by increasing numbers of clients and contractors. It also aligns with the requirements of the new climate action plan published by the Norwegian government this January.

'With the new rig, we are contributing to a new standard for more climate-friendly equipment on Norwegian construction sites. Zero emission construction sites is soon to be the industry norm, and this rig is one of the ways in which we can achieve that', Sæthre says.

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 14:27:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MULTICONSULT ASA
09:28aMULTICONSULT : introduces first hybrid drilling rig
PU
01/13MULTICONSULT : and Argeo cooperate on marine survey methods and technology
PU
2020MULTICONSULT : Assessing dam safety in Latvia
PU
2020MULTICONSULT : signs a call-off under the Fornebubanen frame agreement
AQ
2020MULTICONSULT : Unit Wins Contract To Build Road With Polish National Roads and M..
MT
2020MULTICONSULT : Awarded Polish motorway contract
PU
2020MULTICONSULT : Polska awarded contract from Polish National Roads and Motorways
AQ
2020MULTICONSULT : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
AQ
2020MULTICONSULT : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
AQ
2020MULTICONSULT : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 623 M 421 M 421 M
Net income 2020 216 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net cash 2020 354 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 476 M 407 M 404 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 938
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart MULTICONSULT ASA
Duration : Period :
Multiconsult ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTICONSULT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 150,00 NOK
Last Close Price 131,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grethe Bergly Chief Executive Officer
Bård Martin Mikkelsen Chairman
Johan Arntzen Chief Operating Officer
Hans-Jørgen Wibstad Chief Financial Officer
Hanne Rønneberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTICONSULT ASA1.55%407
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.75%34 247
TELEPERFORMANCE4.24%20 080
UNITED RENTALS10.02%18 405
LG CORP.21.14%16 789
EDENRED0.30%13 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ