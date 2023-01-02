Multilaser Industrial S A : Fato Relevante

A MULTILASER INDUSTRIAL S.A. ("Companhia", B3: MLAS3), vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, em atendimento ao disposto na Resolução CVM nº 44/2021 e no Artigo 26 do Regulamento do Novo Mercado, que em reunião do Conselho de Administração realizada nesta data, foram tomadas as seguintes deliberações:

MULTILASER INDUSTRIAL S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 59.717.553/0001-02

CVM Code: 02603-4

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

MULTILASER INDUSTRIAL S.A. ("Company", B3: MLAS3), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and Article 26 of the Novo Mercado Regulations, which, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on this date, the following resolutions were taken:

The election of Mr. Eder da Silva Grande for the position of Chief Financial Officer , for a term unified with that of the other members of the Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Leonardo Tavares Dib, CFO; and The appointment of Mr. Moacir Marques de Oliveira for the position of member of the Board of Directors , who will take the position until the next General Meeting of the Company, in view of the vacancy of positions on the Board of Directors informed by means of a Material Fact disclosed on November 30, 2022; and The election of Mr. Eduardo Shakir Carone for the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Tomas Henrique Fuchs for the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors .

Therefore, as of this date, the Board of Executive Officers and the Board of Directors of the Company are now composed of the following members:

BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICE

Alexandre Ostrowiecki Chief Executive Office André Poroger Products Officer Eder da Silva Grande Chief Financial Officer Juliane Lopes Chitolina Goulart Investor Relations Officer BOARD OF DIRECTORS Eduardo Shakir Carone Chairman (independent) Tomas Henrique Fuchs Vice Chairman (Independent) Alexandre Ostrowiecki Member Moacir Marques de Oliveira Member

Eder da Silva Grande has 25 years of experience in the areas of Finance, Controllership and Internal and External Audit. He worked at the Company between 2012 and 2022, being responsible for the financial and accounting, government relations, research and development, tax, legal and sales administration areas. Previously, he worked for large national and multinational companies such as Itautec, Parmalat, Ducoco, Copagaz and Deloitte. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from USJT, an MBA in Finance from FGV and an MBA Controller from Fipecafi.

Moacir Marques de Oliveira has 35 years of experience in the Commercial area, having worked the last 19 years at the Company, where he held the positions of National Sales Manager, National Commercial Director and Commercial Vice- President. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from PUC-SP and has extension courses in Marketing and Business from FGV.

The Company informs that one of the positions on the Board of Directors remains vacant.

The Company thanks Mr. Leonardo for his contributions and significant results in the performance of his position at the Company, wishing him success in his new challenges.

São Paulo, January 2nd, 2023.

Juliane Lopes Chitolina Goulart

Investor Relations Officer