Multilaser Industrial S A : Fato Relevante

A MULTILASER INDUSTRIAL S.A. ("Companhia", B3: MLAS3), vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, em atendimento ao disposto na Resolução CVM nº 44/2021 e no Artigo 26 do Regulamento do Novo Mercado, que em reunião do Conselho de Administração realizada nesta data, foram tomadas as seguintes deliberações:
A eleição do Sr.Eder da Silva Grande para o cargo de Diretor Financeiro, para mandato unificado ao dos demais membros da Diretoria, em substituição ao Sr. Leonardo Tavares Dib, Diretor Financeiro; e
A nomeação do Sr.Moacir Marques de Oliveira para o cargo de membro do Conselho de Administração, que servirá ao cargo até a próxima Assembleia Geral da Companhia, tendo em vista a vacância de cargos do Conselho de Administração informada por meio de Fato Relevante divulgado em 30 de novembro de 2022; e
A eleição do Sr.Eduardo Shakir Carone para o cargo de Presidente do Conselho de Administraçãoe do Sr. Tomas Henrique Fuchs para o cargo de Vice-Presidentedo Conselho de Administração.
Sendo assim, a partir desta data, a Diretoria e o Conselho de Administração da Companhia passam a ser compostos pelos seguintes membros:
DIRETORIA
Alexandre Ostrowiecki
Diretor Presidente
André Poroger
Diretor de Produtos
Eder da Silva Grande
Diretor Financeiro
Juliane Lopes Chitolina Goulart
Diretora de Relações com Investidores
CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO
Eduardo Shakir Carone
Presidente (Independente)
Tomas Henrique Fuchs
Vice-Presidente (Independente)
Alexandre Ostrowiecki
Membro efetivo
Moacir Marques de Oliveira
Membro efetivo
Eder da Silva Grande possui 25 anos de experiência nas áreas de Finanças, Controladoria e Auditoria Interna e Externa. Ele atuou na Companhia entre 2012 e 2022, sendo responsável pelas áreas financeira e contábil, relações governamentais, pesquisa e desenvolvimento, tributário, jurídico e administração de vendas. Anteriormente trabalhou para grandes empresas nacionais e multinacionais como Itautec, Parmalat, Ducoco, Copagaz e Deloitte. É bacharel em Economia pela USJT, possui MBA em Finanças pela FGV e MBA Controller pela Fipecafi.
Moacir Marques de Oliveira possui 35 anos de experiência na área Comercial, tendo trabalhado os últimos 19 anos na Companhia, onde ocupou os cargos de Gerente Nacional de Vendas, Diretor Nacional Comercial e Vice-Presidente Comercial. É bacharel em Administração de Empresas pela PUC-SP e possui cursos de extensão em Marketing e Negócios pela FGV.
A Companhia informa que um dos cargos do Conselho de Administração ainda permanece vago.
A Companhia agradece ao Sr. Leonardo pelas contribuições e resultados significativos no desempenho de seu cargo na Companhia, desejando-lhe votos de sucesso em seus novos desafios.
São Paulo, 2 de janeiro de 2023.
Juliane Lopes Chitolina Goulart
Diretora de Relações com Investidores
MULTILASER INDUSTRIAL S.A.
CNPJ/ME nº 59.717.553/0001-02
CVM Code: 02603-4
Publicly-held Company
MATERIAL FACT
MULTILASER INDUSTRIAL S.A. ("Company", B3: MLAS3), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and Article 26 of the Novo Mercado Regulations, which, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on this date, the following resolutions were taken:
The election of Mr.Eder da Silva Grande for the position of Chief Financial Officer, for a term unified with that of the other members of the Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Leonardo Tavares Dib, CFO; and
The appointment of Mr.Moacir Marques de Oliveira for the position of member of the Board of Directors, who will take the position until the next General Meeting of the Company, in view of the vacancy of positions on the Board of Directors informed by means of a Material Fact disclosed on November 30, 2022; and
The election of Mr.Eduardo Shakir Carone for the position of Chairman of the Board of Directorsand Mr. Tomas Henrique Fuchs for the position of Vice-Chairmanof the Board of Directors.
Therefore, as of this date, the Board of Executive Officers and the Board of Directors of the Company are now composed of the following members:
BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICE
Alexandre Ostrowiecki
Chief Executive Office
André Poroger
Products Officer
Eder da Silva Grande
Chief Financial Officer
Juliane Lopes Chitolina Goulart
Investor Relations Officer
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Eduardo Shakir Carone
Chairman (independent)
Tomas Henrique Fuchs
Vice Chairman (Independent)
Alexandre Ostrowiecki
Member
Moacir Marques de Oliveira
Member
Eder da Silva Grande has 25 years of experience in the areas of Finance, Controllership and Internal and External Audit. He worked at the Company between 2012 and 2022, being responsible for the financial and accounting, government relations, research and development, tax, legal and sales administration areas. Previously, he worked for large national and multinational companies such as Itautec, Parmalat, Ducoco, Copagaz and Deloitte. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from USJT, an MBA in Finance from FGV and an MBA Controller from Fipecafi.
Moacir Marques de Oliveira has 35 years of experience in the Commercial area, having worked the last 19 years at the Company, where he held the positions of National Sales Manager, National Commercial Director and Commercial Vice- President. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from PUC-SP and has extension courses in Marketing and Business from FGV.
The Company informs that one of the positions on the Board of Directors remains vacant.
The Company thanks Mr. Leonardo for his contributions and significant results in the performance of his position at the Company, wishing him success in his new challenges.
