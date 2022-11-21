Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MultiPlan Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPLN   US62548M1009

MULTIPLAN CORPORATION

(MPLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07 2022-11-21 pm EST
1.470 USD   -5.77%
02:01pAlwyn van Heerden Joins MultiPlan as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development
BU
11/18Multiplan Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on MultiPlan to $2.05 From $5.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alwyn van Heerden Joins MultiPlan as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development

11/21/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accomplished merger and acquisition strategist joins Finance team

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced Alwyn van Heerden joined MultiPlan as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, effective November 14, 2022.

Mr. van Heerden will play a critical role in shaping and defining MultiPlan’s merger and acquisition (M&A) and partnership strategies. “With more than 14 years’ experience successfully originating and closing acquisitions and partnerships and structuring financings, Al is well qualified for this position,” said James Head, Chief Financial Officer for MultiPlan. “His record of accomplishment in strategy and M&A will be a valuable asset to our company.”

Most recently, Mr. van Heerden served as Senior Director, Corporate Development at Elevance Health (formerly Anthem, Inc.) where he led strategic acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and other strategic relationships. He previously held positions at Rothschild & Co, Credit Suisse and Barclays Capital. Mr. van Heerden holds an MBA from the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School and is a CFA Charterholder.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, property and casualty and dental markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
02:01pAlwyn van Heerden Joins MultiPlan as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Developme..
BU
11/18Multiplan Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
11/16Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on MultiPlan to $2.05 From $5.50, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
11/15MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference
BU
11/10 Merging Artificial and Human Intelligence to Pursue Payment Integrity–MultiPlan'..
BU
11/09Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on MultiPlan to $3 From $6, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/09MULTIPLAN CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
11/08Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Gain Premarket Tuesday
MT
11/08Sector Update: Health Care
MT
11/08Transcript : MultiPlan Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 083 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 997 M 997 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MultiPlan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,56 $
Average target price 2,68 $
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dale A. White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Head Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Howard Tabak Chairman
Michael C. Kim Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William L. Veghte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTIPLAN CORPORATION-64.79%997
CLARIVATE PLC-60.63%6 243
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-3.05%4 106
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.21.86%2 873
JMDC INC.0.00%2 321
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION-2.27%2 260