  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MultiPlan Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPLN   US62548M1009

MULTIPLAN CORPORATION

(MPLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III – MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U

06/04/2021 | 10:56pm EDT
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (NYSE: MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U): (i) between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and (ii) all holders of Churchill III Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill III’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “MultiPlan”), which merger was consummated in October 2020 (the “Merger”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for MultiPlan investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the MultiPlan class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1983.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of MultiPlan’s largest customers, UnitedHealthcare, which threatened up to 35% of the Company’s sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022; (2) sales and revenue declines in the quarters leading up to the Merger were not due to “idiosyncratic” customer behaviors as represented, but rather due to a fundamental deterioration in demand for MultiPlan’s services and increased competition, as payors developed competing services and sought alternatives to eliminating excessive healthcare costs; (3) MultiPlan was facing significant pricing pressures for its services and had been forced to materially reduce its take rate in the lead up to the Merger by insurers, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the price and quality of MultiPlan’s services and balanced billing practices, causing the Company to cut its take rate by up to half in some cases; (4) as a result of the foregoing, MultiPlan was set to continue to suffer from revenues and earnings declines, increased competition and deteriorating pricing dynamics following the Merger; (5) as a result of the foregoing, MultiPlan was forced to seek continued revenue growth and to improve its competitive positioning through pricey acquisitions, including through the purchase of HST for $140 million at a premium price from a former MultiPlan executive only one month after the Merger; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Churchill III investors had grossly overpaid for the acquisition of MultiPlan in the Merger, and MultiPlan’s business was worth far less than represented to investors. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A related class action lawsuit was previously filed on April 6, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court in that case no later than June 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1983.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 062 M - -
Net income 2021 102 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 455 M 5 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MultiPlan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,83 $
Last Close Price 8,28 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Howard Tabak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Redmond Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Kim Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul D. Emery Independent Director
William L. Veghte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTIPLAN CORPORATION3.63%5 462
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.19%1 850 583
SEA LIMITED25.40%130 899
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.43%93 995
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.25%58 616
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-5.34%55 605