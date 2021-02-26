Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MultiPlan Corporation    MPLN

MULTIPLAN CORPORATION

(MPLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MULTIPLAN CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MultiPlan Corporation - MPLN

02/26/2021 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 26, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (“Churchill”) (NYSE: MPLN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or were holders of Churchill Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries completed in October 2020. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of MultiPlan f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III or held Churchill Class A common stock as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mpln/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 26, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

MultiPlan f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in connection with the merger and during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 12, 2020, Churchill announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with MultiPlan, subject to approval by Churchill stockholders, which subsequently was completed and closed on October 8, 2020. On November 11, 2020, Muddy Waters issued a scathing report on Churchill III alleging that MultiPlan was in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare, which was estimated to cost the Company up to 35% of its revenues and 80% of its levered free cash flow within two years, that MultiPlan had obscured its deteriorating financial position in presentations to investors, and other negative revelations.

On this news, shares of Churchill plummeted.

The case is Srock v. MultiPlan Corporation, No. 21-cv-01640.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
02/26MULTIPLAN CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER AL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
02/26INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
02/26BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages MultiPlan Corporation f..
BU
02/26THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
02/26SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02/25MULTIPLAN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Laws..
BU
02/25SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
02/25INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class ..
BU
02/25GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
02/25INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 746 M 4 746 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MultiPlan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 7,11 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Howard Tabak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Redmond Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Kim Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul D. Emery Independent Director
William L. Veghte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTIPLAN CORPORATION-11.01%4 746
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.32%30 710
KINNEVIK AB-4.48%13 631
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.82%8 766
SOMFY SA-0.43%5 868
DUBAI INVESTMENTS-0.69%1 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ