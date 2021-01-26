Log in
MULTIPLAN CORPORATION

MULTIPLAN CORPORATION

(MPLN)
MultiPlan : Andrew Cone Joins MultiPlan as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer

01/26/2021 | 01:24pm EST
Andrew Cone Joins MultiPlan as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer

January 26, 2021 -MultiPlan Corporation ("MultiPlan") (NYSE: MPLN), a market-leading, technology-enabled provider of end-to-end healthcare cost management solutions, today announced Andrew Cone as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, effective January 25, 2021.

Mr. Cone's initial focus will be to lead revenue growth across MultiPlan's TPA, regional health plan, property/casualty, and government market segments. "With over 30 years' experience defined by successful positions in leadership and exceptional growth results, Andrew is well suited to this role." said Dale White, President Payor Markets. "And with his focus on IT and analytics services for healthcare payers, providers and government agencies, I am confident that he will help us deliver on the Enhance and Extend components of our MultiPlan 3.0 strategy."

Mr. Cone's extensive industry experience includes a number of senior management positions at Optum, most recently as Senior Vice President, State Government Solutions. While at Optum, he lead solutions, business development and sales teams that resulted in consistent, significant growth for the organization. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions with NovuHealth (now Icario) and a number of medical device companies including Sensys Medical. He has served on the Business Analytics Advisory Board at Hamline University since 2015 and holds strategic advisor positions at healthcare technology organizations, Talix and Tellus.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, property and casualty and dental markets. For more information, visitmultiplan.com.

Disclaimer

Multiplan Corporation published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 18:23:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
