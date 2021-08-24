MultiPlan : Appoints Navin Nagiah, Senior Vice President, Products

Nagiah, seasoned business and product strategist, to bring fresh inspiration and innovation to product development team

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced Navin Nagiah as Senior Vice President, Products. In his new role, Nagiah will be responsible for driving the company’s internal product development approach, identifying strategic, market-driven innovations, and evaluating external sources for new product and service acquisition opportunities.

“I am passionate about converting ideas and needs into products that move the value needle for the customer in a substantial way,” stated Nagiah. “MultiPlan has a proven track record of playing an outsized role in helping reduce healthcare costs for our payor customers. With its valuable data assets and large ecosystem of payor and provider relationships, the Company is uniquely positioned to design new solutions that help payors navigate the challenges presented by increasing healthcare costs, the changing regulatory landscape and the rapid digitization of the healthcare system.”

Nagiah joined MultiPlan directly from global management consulting company, McKinsey & Company, where he was a leader in the Leap practice focusing on incubating and building new businesses inside large enterprises. His concentration was primarily in the healthcare and health-tech/digital health domains. Prior to his work with McKinsey & Company, he spent more than 20 years as a global entrepreneur and executive holding a variety of leadership roles, including as CEO and president at multiple technology businesses.

“Navin’s strengths as a product strategist and his deep expertise in healthcare are an excellent fit for MultiPlan right now as we are poised for growth through innovative product development,” stated Dale White, President and Chief Operating Officer at MultiPlan. “He has a strong reputation and proven track record as an impactful and effective leader and we look forward to watching him collaborate with the rest of the team to bring the types of solutions to market that our target customers need.”

